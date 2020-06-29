LETTER: Why it is crucial to use every drop of water wisely

OPINION - Without water there is no life to humankind, animals or plants, hence the Water and Sanitation Department’s slogan “Water is Life, Sanitation is Dignity”.

As we are now in winter, most of the country is experiencing minimum or no rainfall. This happens during an unusual era where the coronavirus is sweeping the country with daily infections and people losing their lives.

Central to the fight against this virus is ensuring adequate hygiene, with the World Health Organization advising that washing hands with soap regularly reduces the rapid spread of the virus.

It is fair for people to ask about water availability, particularly in water-stressed areas. One question is how do you balance washing your hands regularly while using water for house chores, agricultural and industrial purposes, and still be expected to save water. This is while taking into consideration that South Africa is rated among the driest countries in the world.

The time has arrived for all humans to unite under the theme “Save water and save lives”. If we fail to use water sparingly, we’ll all be fish out of water. Rich or poor, everyone needs water to survive.