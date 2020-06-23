LETTER: Why must we attack each other's faiths?

Who does all this negative energy one fuels serve? Who among us thinks God needs to be protected, and to what end?

This repeatedly comes back in the form of huge egos that believe they represent, or worse still, defend God.

If one chooses to believe in a supreme intelligence that manages multiple universes, then who is He recruiting? Is it possible to connect directly with that energy?

Where the concepts of peace and brotherhood are alien, then religion must be a guise for showmanship.

Use scriptures, follow them, at least to become instruments of harmony with all living entities. Or, don’t use scripture and still be instruments of harmony, simply because it makes intrinsic sense.

What we do know is that this planet and humans, people who plant your food, nurse your sick, give you the gift of company.

The idea of a peaceful, loving God, whose followers agitate here on Earth in the hope of securing a place with this divine form? Ironic. From belittling to killing, what to justify and what to abhor? Surely the expectation of God should be more than that of a broker?

M. Govender Durban

Daily News





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected] or iollett [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.