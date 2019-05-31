Picture: Danie van der Lith/African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - SPEAKING from my own experience as a practising social worker and an academic, I strongly disagree with National Teachers’ Union president Allen Thompson that life skills should be an academic subject (‘Pupils filmed engaged in sex’, May 27). In the 1970s, the Marriage Guidance Society in Durban (now FAMSA), with the approval of the provincial education department, pioneered sex education in white schools. I was then doing part-time voluntary work for the society, including that relating to school sex education.

The provision of information about the biology of sex was always accompanied by discussion around moral and ethical issues, in classrooms or - preferably - with smaller groups of pupils in both co-ed and single-sex schools.

This education was an integral part of our life skills programme, which included discussions about love, marriage, friendship, values, and individual talents.

The curriculum was put together by the late Ruth Keech, who published a book called Education for Living. The programme was later extended to black African and Indian schools.

Those of us who participated in this programme found it rewarding, because the informal nature of the interaction with pupils allowed for maximum input on their part. We would have liked far more time than the school curriculum allowed to continue where we had left off with the interaction with the pupils.

The curriculum is comprehensive and all that was needed was for the Education Department to employ one vetted and suitably trained social worker or counsellor at each school, even if only in a half-day or part-time position to run this programme on an ongoing basis, and to act as a trusted resource for pupils to engage with on a one-on-one basis when they suffered abuse at home or their teachers.

Sex education is only part of a much wider programme of providing pupils with appropriate - and empowering - life skills.

From the life-endangering conduct of pedestrians, and the ubiquitous litterers, it is obvious that our pupils are not even being taught basic road safety.

