On one hand is the lack of access and poor quality in the public health system that serves about 85% of the population and on the other hand is an expensive private health sector for the remaining minority.
There are massive inequalities in the distribution of resources between the two sectors.
The Hindu Unity Movement commends the government for introducing and building a universal health system, where all the people can access the health service they need, where these services are of sufficient quality to be effective and where no one is exposed to financial hard- ship because of using health services.
Health care is a human right - this is a widely accepted international principle.