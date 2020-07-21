LETTER: Winter exposes the great divide in SA

OPINION - Winter exposes in stark reality the great divide between the rich and the poor in our country.

Last week the weather showed us how crazy it could be in the middle of winter. Strong winds, thunder which shook the house, heavy rain, hail pelting down, flooding and even snowfalls in many parts of the country.

As temperatures plummeted, we shivered and put on our thick jerseys and overcoats, and switched on the heaters.

The high demand for electricity strained the grid and Eskom was forced to implement load shedding, making our lives even more miserable during the lockdown.

For the more fortunate among us, Ceres and other parts of the country that were transformed into a winter wonderland overnight by the snowfalls were more an irresistible attraction to go outdoors rather than remain in the warmth and comfort of home.