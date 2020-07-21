LETTER: Winter exposes the great divide in SA
Last week the weather showed us how crazy it could be in the middle of winter. Strong winds, thunder which shook the house, heavy rain, hail pelting down, flooding and even snowfalls in many parts of the country.
As temperatures plummeted, we shivered and put on our thick jerseys and overcoats, and switched on the heaters.
The high demand for electricity strained the grid and Eskom was forced to implement load shedding, making our lives even more miserable during the lockdown.
For the more fortunate among us, Ceres and other parts of the country that were transformed into a winter wonderland overnight by the snowfalls were more an irresistible attraction to go outdoors rather than remain in the warmth and comfort of home.
Togged up warmly, people got in their 4x4 double-cabs and rushed to the mountains to view the white spectacle and frolic in the snow.
Not so fortunate were the poor living in their shacks in the slums and rural areas. They huddled together around fires to ward off the freezing temperatures. Worse off were those in the Cape Flats, lashed by the fierce winter storms. Their homes were flooded and what little they had was damaged by the flood. They had to squelch about in the mud. What a miserable existence!
So there you see how winter shows up the great divide in our society, one half enjoying the wintry weather and the other suffering in the cold and rain.
T Markandan Kloof
Daily News