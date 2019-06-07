Picture: Zukiswa Minyi/African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe attributes the latest increase in fuel prices to the carbon tax which came into effect this week and accounts for 13.16c per litre of diesel and petrol. This means that over 40% of every litre purchased goes to the government.

It seems that increasing or adding different forms of taxes on petroleum prices is an easy way for the government to raise revenue.

We have no alternative but to pay the increased amounts because without transport we cannot get to work or school.

South Africa is the only country in Africa to introduce carbon tax, which is common in developed countries in the world. In Australia this form of taxation was vehemently opposed by its citizens who were left so angry that they outvoted an entire government because of it.

The incumbents wasted no time in abolishing this tax.

The issue of carbon tax in South Africa has not been sufficiently canvassed and the haste with which this government has steam-rolled it makes us question the motives behind it. There are other means to reduce carbon emissions and increase greenhouse gases than by introducing a carbon tax on fuel.

The government ignores the fact that fuel increases impact negatively on all South Africans, especially the poor.

The latest diesel increase of 33c per litre is an insult to the poor. The latest StatsSA survey points to the fact that over 55% of South Africans live below the poverty line. Seventy percent of goods, including food items, are transported by road where the biggest cost driver is diesel. These massive increases will be passed on to the already cash-strapped consumer who barely has his head above water.

The Department of Energy and Parliament need to review the carbon tax in its current form as a solution to global warming. This latest proposal highlights a government that is insensitive, ill-informed and autocratic.

Carbon taxes must be done away with.

Visvin Reddy - PAPPI

Daily News