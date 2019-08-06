FORMER president Jacob Zuma during his testimony to the ongoing Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. PICTURE: The South African.

OPINION - RE EX-PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma’s question “What did I do that was wrong?” as he stood before the Zondo commission, and coughed and choked on his own words. You killed Madiba’s dream, Mr Zuma - this what you did. You manipulated South Africa’s anger over its sad racist past to create a sad racist future for South Africa.

You sucked the milk out of the cow until the cow died. You put greedy comrades in power. You taught them by example. The comrades did not help the country. They helped themselves - to the country’s money, until there was nothing for the homeless and starving.

“I did not join the Struggle to be poor,” said the head of ANC policy. Perhaps you joined the Struggle to make everyone else poor? You built Nkandlas and raped and pillaged the country and gave it to your Gupta friends. Now there’s nothing left.

You passed laws that make South Africa the most racist country in the world. Swop the word “black” for the word “white” and you will see this.

Nelson Mandela did not see colour. Now you have caused the fires of anger to burn in the country, black against black, black against Indian, black against white, white against black, and citizen against alien. The overseas people with skills and capital who made this country great have run away from your racist regime. Now there is nothing left.

You killed Madiba’s dream, Mr Zuma! This is what you did. And it was wrong.

Col Bancroft Highlands North

Daily News