OPINION - "ANC mum on Gumede as her suspension winds down" (Daily News, July 3) makes for disturbing reading. The fact that mayor Zandile Gumede appeared in court on serious charges including fraud is reason enough for her to have opted for voluntary leave rather than being forced to do so by her party. The ANC should be commended for its stance. Does she realise that her role as a leader entrusted with taking charge of one of the largest metros in the country has been compromised?

And does she not know that should the court rule in her favour, she will be entitled to return and serve as mayor - and many of us are hoping for just that. And being a prominent public figure (not confined to the civic arena) she will be entitled to claim from her “detractors” for besmirching her name and character?

Just as perplexing is the allegation of an attempt on deputy mayor Fawzia Peer’s life. And adding to the mystery in the saga within the confines of the mayoral office (already plagued with allegations of corruption, wasteful expenditure, and mismanagement of funds) is the report of city manager Sipho Mzuza being tackled by councillors, a despicable act I think. And all three of the most senior and important officials running our municipality will have to be allocated additional security at great cost to the already cash-strapped municipality.

I found the comments by the Deputy Speaker of the provincial legislature laughable.

He speaks of difficult times for the municipality and the need for councillors to refrain from disturbing the municipality’s functions. Don’t they yet know that the municipality has been going through difficult times for decades; that the functions of the municipality have been in a state of disarray since the departure of our immediate past mayor, James Nxumalo? Is our municipality failing us? And where does the buck stop?

Syd Suknunun Silverglen

