Like Mbongeni Ngema we are all capable of achieving greatness

DR MSIZI MYEZA Greatness is not limited to a select few; it is within the reach of every single individual. Each one of us possesses unique talents and worthy aspirations. It is through our determination, resilience, and unwavering belief in ourselves that we can make those dreams a reality.

In the face of challenges and obstacles, we must never lose the rich vision of our dreams. The life journey of Dr Mbongeni Ngema is one that truly demonstrates the power of determination, resilience, and talent. He strode the global stages as a true self-made icon. The names of the productions he was involved in are known far and wide: The Lion King, Sarafina!, Asinamali, Woza Albert are just a few of his projects. But his achievements were hard-earned. Born and raised in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal, in eNhlwathi in kwaHlabisa, Dr Ngema faced countless obstacles on his path to success. Growing up in a disadvantaged community, he was exposed to poverty, with limited resources and a lack of opportunities. However, he never allowed his circumstances to define him or limit his dreams.

With a burning zeal for the arts, particularly music and theatre, Dr Ngema pursued his passion against all odds. He tirelessly honed his craft, dedicating countless hours to perfecting his skills and expanding his knowledge. His unwavering dedication and belief in himself propelled him forward, even in the face of adversity. He was the epitome of perseverance, showing that no matter how steep the path, success is attainable. Dr Ngema overcame numerous hurdles to become a renowned playwright, composer, and director, paving the way for groundbreaking productions, inspiring generations such as Somizi Mhlongo, Leleti Khumalo, Sindi Dlathu, and Dumisani Dlamini to name but a few. Just like Dr Ngema, we all have the potential to leave an indelible mark on the world. We must harness our strengths, channel our determination, and let our passion guide us towards our dreams. There may be setbacks along the way, but we must remember that they are merely stepping stones towards our ultimate success.

We must trust in our abilities, embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, and keep moving forward. Nourish our dreams and never be afraid to think big and take calculated risks. As we commence 2024, we would do well to draw inspiration from Dr Ngema's incredible journey. Let his story ignite the fire within us to strive for greatness and become a better version of ourselves. Dr Msizi Myeza is the chief executive officer of the Council for the Built Environment.