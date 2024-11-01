Making Diwali a public holiday would boost social cohesion

DR SHEETAL BHOOLA Indian South Africans celebrate Diwali or Deepavali (the festival of lights) in post-democratic South Africa with city-wide festivals and events, and a more significant presence and awareness of the festival and its significance.

The recent media suggestion for the festival lights to become a national public holiday in South Africa can only be perceived as a positive marker of social cohesion, multiculturalism and respect for each individual in South Africa. We have been lagging in this quest. The state of Pennsylvania, USA, has also endorsed the motion for Diwali to attain a special public holiday status this year. Similarly, the city of New York supported the festival as an official school holiday for New Yorkers in 2023. The festival has become popular and is socially inclusive in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and the Fiji Islands because the day has been declared a public holiday. The inclusive stance to suggest Diwali becomes a public holiday aligns strongly with our constitution and reinforces the need for our society to be inclusive, socially cohesive and respectful towards multiculturalism as a way of life. The national recognition of the celebration will also ensure that every South African is fully aware of the festival, the cultural background and the significance of celebrating Diwali.

The festival ranks as one of the five most celebrated festivals in Asia. It holds prominence in countries and cities where the Indian Diaspora has made significant contributions to the development and cohesion of society through various sectors such as the economy, health and education sectors. The Preamble in the South African Constitution also highlights the value of a multicultural and cohesive society, which is within the vision of democratic South Africa. Values aligned with diversity, respect and equity are continually reiterated throughout the constitution and evident in the acts that prevent unfair discrimination that require employers in South Africa to train employees on diversity and equality. Diversity's importance within our society must be lived out in every sphere of our lives. Ideally, there should be a general awareness of every culture and, more importantly, tolerance. These initiatives can also erase stereotypes and preconceived notions that Diwali is about fireworks and food only and prevent unfair discrimination.

More often than not, there is an annual outcry and accusations from South Africans of other religions that use social media platforms and mainstream media to voice their opinions that Diwali causes harm to animals and the environment. The fireworks should be utilised responsibly and within limits. The burning of hazardous and noisy explosives should be prohibited, except for regular fireworks. Time limits of permitted hours of enjoyment should be restricted. However, the noise levels of fireworks can also be comparable to loud parties, nightclubs and other huge street parties that take place at Christmas time and New Year. These events are deemed normal and do not always elicit a negative or critical outcry from organisations and individuals. All South Africans can enjoy the fireworks.

Diwali fireworks are a global and traditional indicator of the triumph of light over darkness, and the occasion for this expression is usually once per annum. In contrast, other noisy events and all-night parties continue occasionally in our neighbourhoods. Some individuals may have environmental concerns and feel that fireworks burning is an anti-environmental stance. As valid as their concerns are, South Africans must be critical of many other products and utilities in their daily lives. The cars that many drive are so detrimental to the environment as they contribute to air pollution and emit greenhouse gases that contribute towards climate change. Diwali is also about giving and sharing. Many Indian South Africans take the initiative to share during this period and support non-governmental and government projects to feed and support the impoverished in our country.

South Africans experience cohesiveness through these engagements, and the spirit of Ubuntu and the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (Sanskrit phrase), which means "the whole world is one family", is enacted upon and encouraged. The symbolic understandings of Diwali include truth over untruth, light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Knowledge is pertinent for the development of any individual and society, and greater commitment and initiatives are required for South Africans to be more aware of the many festivals celebrated by all cultures and religions. The need for an education-based initiative to educate younger generations about the strength of multiculturalism and diversity and how diversity can enhance personal growth should be a priority. Primary school curricula should include content that focuses on South African society in the contemporary era in their subjects.

The proposition for Diwali to become a public holiday can also encourage greater tolerance, and there is an opportunity for many others to learn about Hinduism and its cultural practices. In the past, some schools afforded South African children the opportunity to learn about various religions, but not all schools participated in teaching this content. South African cultures, their purpose and how they contribute towards identity building and community development should be a component of education at primary schools. Children must also learn how culture lends to one's personal and community identity, self-esteem, sense of belonging, and family history. These are elements that every individual carries with them lifelong.

The Department of Education, and the industry sectors, should be prioritising training in diversity, inclusion and equity so that a culture of tolerance and respect is cultivated within South African communities and spaces. This can ultimately lead to a socially cohesive society that is less violent, progressive, productive and effective in contributing towards global development. Fundamentally, we need a peaceful society that develops together. Dr. Sheetal Bhoola is a lecturer and researcher at the University of Zululand, and the director at StellarMaths (Sunningdale).