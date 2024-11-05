Malaysia’s Prime Minister champions shared future at China International Import Expo

In a powerful address at the opening ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on 5 November 2024, Malaysian Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the theme of "New Era Shared Future," emphasising the importance of global cooperation amidst rising unilateralism and protectionism. Speaking to an audience of esteemed leaders, business representatives, and delegates at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai, Prime Minister Anwar acknowledged China’s role under President Xi Jinping in promoting a vision where every nation, irrespective of size, can benefit from international trade. He stressed that the principles surrounding the shared future are widely welcomed across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Global South, illustrating Malaysia's commitment to multilateralism—evidenced by its recent participation in BRICS.

Referring to President Xi’s recent address at the BRICS Conference, Anwar underscored Xi’s call for a unified front against discord and a commitment to global peace and security. “We must build the community with a shared future,” he reiterated, praising the opportunity that CIIE presents for both Chinese and global companies to showcase their capabilities, gain new investments, and expand their reach. “This international Expo provides a platform not only for China but for businesses around the world,” Anwar observed, advocating for multi-country cooperation in promoting free trade and sustainability as essential tools for achieving equitable global progress. He cautioned against using trade policies to foster unfair competition and conflict, reinforcing Malaysia’s commitment to a free-trade environment. As the incoming chair of ASEAN, Malaysia aims to strengthen regional cooperation by incorporating a forward-looking framework alongside the proposed ASEAN+GCC+China Summit, an initiative Anwar believes can significantly enhance economic growth and trade parity among nations.

Reflecting on the achievements of China, Anwar noted the nation’s remarkable strides made in battling poverty and implementing socio-economic reforms, which serve as an inspiration for Malaysia’s ongoing governance and anti-corruption efforts. “We continue to be inspired by your extraordinary success,” Anwar remarked, acknowledging the positive implications of such policies on social reengineering. To conclude, Prime Minister Anwar urged participants to consider the legacy of their actions today as the foundation on which future generations will thrive.