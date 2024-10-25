Matrics, learn to activate your inner champion

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY As you embark on this critical year of your academic journey, I want to remind you of something incredibly powerful: Each of you has a unique talent, a special gift that sets you apart from others. It’s what makes you, YOU!

Right now, you might be thinking, “But, what’s my talent? or I’m not sure I have one.” The truth is, your talent might be hidden, waiting to be uncovered. Why not adopt a growth mindset – believe in your unexploited abilities and strengths to perform at the highest level and that’s exactly what will happen. This article offers guidance on enhancing your matric performance, presenting practical tips and strategies to ensure a successful exam journey.

This matric exam is not just a test of what you know but a testament to your growth, resilience and determination. However, if you believe that intelligence can be upgraded, you understand that your abilities can be developed and enhanced through dedication, hard work and persistence. This growth mindset energises your ability to take on challenges, grow from setbacks and push past roadblocks, uncovering your true potential. Your future self is counting on you to make the most of these next few weeks. Every effort you put in now will lay the groundwork for the life-changing opportunities that await you later. Stay focused, despite the distractions that might try to derail you.

Discipline is key, it is not about being perfect, it is about being consistent and persistent. The next few weeks may seem daunting but what’s most important is that you show up with an open mind, a vibrant attitude and a willingness to exceed expectations and excel – you can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness. A gentle reminder: “This too shall pass”. The exams will come and go but the lessons you learn, the resilience you build and the confidence you gain will stay with you all your life. Researchers have consistently shown that taking care of your physical and mental health is crucial for achieving optimal performance. One of the most essential components of self-care is hydration. Water is essential for your brain function, focus and productivity.

Did you know that even mild dehydration can impair your thinking performance, leading to decreased attention span, memory loss and decreased motivation? Drink plenty of water throughout your study sessions and on the day of the exam. In addition to hydration, a healthy diet is also crucial for your brain function. Aim for balanced meals that include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. Avoid sugary and processed foods that can lead to energy crashes and decreased focus. Regular breaks are also essential to help your brain recharge and refocus. Take a 10-15 minute break every hour to stretch, move around and rest your eyes. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night, to help your brain consolidate information and function at its best. Indulging in positive thinking is also crucial for your mental well-being and performance boosts your confidence and motivation.

Ensure you complete the paper within the time frame. For each paper, use your strengths to your advantage. Answer the questions you’re confident about first and speed through them to allocate more time to the challenging questions. Here are some modern psychology research-backed tips for learners to improve their exam strategy and answer questions effectively: Spaced Repetition, and reviewing your notes at increasingly longer intervals can help solidify it in your long-term memory. Additionally, Active Recall, actively trying to recall the information from memory rather than just re-reading your notes can strengthen your memory and improve retention. Breaking down complex information into smaller, more manageable chunks makes it easier to understand and remember. Using mnemonics, such as acronyms or rhymes can help associate new information with something you already know, making it easier to recall.

Testing yourself on the material rather than just re-reading it, can also help identify areas where you need to focus your studying. By associating the information you’re trying to learn with emotions or personal experiences, you can make it more meaningful and memorable. Your mind is a powerful tool that can either work for or against you. During the exam, if you feel anxious, take a moment to breathe deeply and calmly, using the 4-4-4 method to calm your nerves. This means inhaling deeply through your nose for a count of 4, holding your breath for a count of 4 and exhaling slowly through your mouth for a count of 4. This simple breathing exercise can help slow down your heart rate, lower your blood pressure and calm your mind. A quick and easy way to ease stress, and anxiety and you’re ready to activate your inner champion. In the final analysis, it’s just you and the exam paper. You've Got This! All The Best!!!