May 2024 be a good year for all of us

The year 2023 will go down as dreadful and catastrophic for many people dealing with the stressful situations of unemployment and high inflation, while adapting to load shedding and the water crisis makes the dilemma of suffering unbearable. Hopefully 2024 will be a positive year for all of us.

Despite these hurdles, I would like to demonstrate my appreciation to the Daily News team who must be complimented for the responsible manner in which they have been compiling and ensuring we receive our relevant and authentic news every day. Over a number of years, the Daily News has gained a distinguished voice of being objective and reliable, becoming the cornerstone of the readers. It is our responsibility during this holiday season as Daily News readers to take the opportunity to say thank you for a job well done for 2023. We look forward to another year of reading your delightful and captivating articles and wish you all the best for 2024.

To all readers of the Daily News, wishing you a prosperous 2024. Please stay safe. May God bless all Daily News readers and the editorial team. DHAYALAN MOODLEY | Mobeni Heights Thank you very much for the kind words, we will strive to ensure that we do the best we can to provide accurate and credible journalism four readers. We wish you all the best in the new year. – Editor