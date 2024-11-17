Mental wellness is a process, not a destination

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY What if you had the power to rewrite your past, take different risks, make different choices and forge a different path? What would you change and what would you keep the same? What if, you could learn to appreciate the beauty and wonder of the present moment instead of dwelling on ‘what ifs’? What if you could trade regrets about the past for gratitude about the present and worries about the future for excitement about the possibilities that lie ahead?

It is as though we are taking a detour, a scenic route, one that has evolved at an accelerated pace, with development aligned with a renewed focus on mental well-being. This perspective allows us to recognise that mental health is not just about the absence of symptoms but about the presence of positive qualities like resilience, hope and joy. Almost a profound shift in thinking towards a more inclusive and responsive approach, from simply treating mental illness to actively cultivating our mental wellness. At the forefront of this evolution are trends that upskill and reskill our strategic thinking. Why not consider how applying the wisdom of ‘what if’ thinking can impact our lives? This article attempts to set the tone for a more holistic approach to mental health, rather than simply reacting to problems as they arise.

Modern psychology has made significant strides in addressing complex mental health needs, including anxiety, depression and trauma. Advances in therapies, treatments and support systems have provided a crucial safety net for coping with daily emotions. By exploring the transformative power of mental wellness, we’ve come to understand the seismic impact that our thoughts and emotions have on our overall quality of life. Cultivating conscious awareness helps us appreciate our individual strengths, acknowledge the richness of our experiences and create environments that nurture personal growth and excellence. By recognising the beauty of our uniqueness, we can redirect our focus towards nurturing the relationships, and our network support across virtual platforms and circumstances that bring us joy. Moreover, we channel our thoughts towards gratitude and appreciation for the blessings in our lives.

In doing so, we also offer thankfulness to those who resonate with our thinking and whose presence in our lives enriches our journey. Through acknowledging and addressing the complex interplay between our minds, emotions and bodies, we can take the first steps towards creating a life towards a more vibrant and meaningful existence. This understanding reveals that mental wellness is not a destination but a continuous process of evolution and transformation. It is the path that requires patience, kindness and compassion towards ourselves as we untangle the complexities of our minds and emotions. Embracing this journey with an open heart and mind allows us to realise the depths of the resilience and wisdom that lies within us. By living every minute and reminding ourselves to use the present moment in a way where we reap maximum benefits of appreciating the here and now, assuring ourselves of not having future regrets born out of impulsive behaviour.

Also, disengage from destructive thought patterns of the past or anxieties of the future, unknowingly dominate our minds. From living a well-thought-out life, we understand that each small decision can potentially affect our mental health when made irresponsibly. We never want to face similar harmful patterns of distraction or destructive behaviours that can lead us down a path of mental chaos or suffering. At its core, mental wellness is about welcoming a holistic approach to life, that integrates our physical, emotional and spiritual dimensions. Recognising that our thoughts, emotions and beliefs are interconnected, nurturing one aspect of our being has a far-reaching influence that sparks a chain reaction of positivity and projects outward to create a more uplifting and supportive ecosystem. Adopting this integrated perspective, we can begin to dissolve the artificial boundaries that separate our mind, body and spirit. Instead, we cultivate a sense of harmony and balance that infuses every aspect of our lives.

Living in a fully present state of mind, we choose to live in a sense of conscious awareness, joy and fulfilment that resonates deeply. The presence of our well-being is a multifaceted gem that radiates from within. It is the sparkle in our eyes, the spring in our steps and the warmth in our hearts. It is the sense of fulfilment that arises from living a life that adds depth to the meaning of our lives. As we practice living in the present moment, confronting our emotional thinking, and nurturing our mental well-being by being grounded and centred, though in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. We begin to experience the magnificence of life in all its beauty. In this state, we find ourselves filled with fresh-eyed appreciation for the little things and happiness, in the everyday moments. Anolene Thangavelu Pillay is a Psychology Advisor.