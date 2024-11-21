More must be done to ensure babies are not simply dumped

Last week Thursday, a baby was found dumped on the side of the road in Amanzimtoti. SAPS had to deal with the newborn baby until the Department of Social Development (DSD) could intervene.

Despite there being numerous organizations to assist mothers with unwanted babies, women continue to abandon babies in plastic bags in KwaZulu-Natal.

This week, there were two more incidents where a foetus and another newborn baby were abandoned. The foetus was found in a plastic bag in a dumpster in Durban’s Berea area. The baby was unfortunately already dead. In the other incident, the body of a newborn baby was found in a plastic bag in Silverglen, Chatsworth.

While there are various organizations in KwaZulu-Natal where mothers with unwanted babies can get assistance it appears that this is not fully recognised.

It is clear that KZN’s DSD needs to do more when it comes to educating young girls and women who struggle with unwanted pregnancies. The DA will ensure that this critical issue forms part of the next KZN Social Development portfolio committee meeting.