Open letter to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube ahead of EFF national shutdown

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is alarmed by the growing communication from EFF offices around the country about their upcoming “National Shutdown” on March 20, 2023. Images of party officials with automatic weapons and letters from the EFF demanding businesses close or face the repercussions are included.

An EFF shutdown is the last thing our province needs at a time when economic growth is at an all-time low and unemployment is at an all-time high. It is also the last thing we need after the July 2021 unrest, a horror from which our province has not recovered.

Given the ANC-run KZN government’s shocking track record in dealing with unrest and anarchy, the DA’s primary concern is the protection of our citizens. They need assurance from you that KZN’s provincial structures have the situation under control. They need to hear from you that the lives and property of law-abiding citizens are paramount and that this planned EFF shutdown will in no way infringe on their rights.

KZN’s people need to know exactly what plans have been taken to ensure the “shutdown” does not spiral out of control. They cannot again find themselves in a situation where the SAPS is not sufficiently equipped to deal with a potentially volatile situation. Given this is a planned shutdown, the SAPS should be in a position, with effective intelligence to identify any areas of concern.