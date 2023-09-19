Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi send-off brings unity

SIBONISO DUMA This past weekend, KwaZulu-Natal was put firmly on the world map when the provincial government hosted former presidents of the Republic of South Africa – Jacob Zuma, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

The unity on display across all political lines, leaders and ordinary members of society was a beautiful marketing of KwaZulu-Natal to the community of nations. As we stated, we are indeed deeply honoured that His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the immense impact of departed leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi by declaring his farewell a Special Official Funeral, Category 1. Such a commendation was a testament not just to political formality, but to the rare essence of the leader we have lost.

It is true that leaders of rare qualities are hard to come by. This declaration therefore symbolised the greatest honour the ANC government could bestow on a leader of our people on his last days on earth. We stated at the funeral that as KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government we have never experienced the loss of a Zulu traditional prime minister, it is for this reason that the sense of loss was more profound and more difficult to manage.

The ANC and the IFP put to the mast difficult test over the week. Only history will judge us and advocate about our results. However, we wish to pay tribute to ISILO Misuzulu KaZwelithini – Indlulamithi for the guidance and for being the champion of the unity of his people. When future generations look back to September 16, 2023, they will undoubtedly say something profound. They will state that leaders of the governing party – the ANC at all levels, the Buthelezi Family, traditional leaders, leaders of faith-based organisations and the people of KwaZulu-Natal were instrumental in making this a befitting national farewell.

Fellow mourners, when future generations look back, they will be inspired by the display of unity as we manage this delicate transition. We underline our statement by stating that as this generation of leaders, this is a critical time in our history, the traction towards a new era has begun. We will be judged on how we managed to sink our personal ambitions for the greater aspirations of the people of KwaZulu-Natal. We will not be judged on how we differed during the week of mourning, but we will be judged on how we managed to work together harmoniously for the good of the people of this province.

Importantly, this past week, the democratic government demonstrated that it was indeed a government of the people. We demonstrated that we serve in the government that represents the aspirations of the diverse people of this province. Let it be said loud and clear that having this democratic government is a privilege we should never take for granted because many people paid with their lives for it. KZN was once a different province. Ravaged by violence and smitten with hostility and bitterness, especially between the ANC and the IFP.

It was not uncommon for political differences in the Ulundi Legislative Assembly and in the Legislature in Pietermaritzburg to spill over into tension in the community instead of the house resolving them. We must pay tribute to senior leaders of both parties who led bilateral meetings and calmed down a lot of conflict and brought sanity. Through various peace initiatives and bilateral meetings between the ANC and the IFP the atmosphere of political intolerance was transformed to create a new spirit of open, but peaceful competition and co-operation. We later realised through dialectical and materialism that our differences are propelled by the system. The same system that beheaded Inkosi Bhambatha KaManciza. The same system that imprisoned King Dinuzulu, the honorary ANC president.

The same system that killed Victoria and Griffiths Mxenge as well as Steve Biko. The same system (that) assassinated the first recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize and ANC president Inkosi Albert Luthuli. The system covered its tracks by peddling lies stating that he died after being struck by a train. It was the apartheid system that fuelled black-on-black violence. Indigenous people were made to fight among themselves instead of fighting for economic freedom and prosperity. Over the weekend we called upon all the people to work together to ensure that there is no re-emergence of political violence in any part of this province.

Nowhere has the impact of post-apartheid peace been needed and appreciated than in KwaZulu-Natal. As we move forward, we affirm our commitment as the governing party to ensure that the spirit of peace and reconciliation blows like a fresh cool breeze. We commit to ensuring that politically fuelled violence is replaced by robust political debates on strategies designed to lift our people out of abject poverty. Our province must enjoy reasonable freedom of association and political tolerance which was unimaginable before 1994.

As leaders deployed by the ANC to lead the government of the day, we commit to ensuring that the image of KwaZulu-Natal is improved each day of the week. We offer to double our efforts to ensure that the Zulu kingdom becomes an attractive destination for investors and leisure-seekers. We want the warmth and friendly smile of our people to continue to be a brand very few can compete with. We would like to thank the Buthelezi family for sharing their father with the people of this province.