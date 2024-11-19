Protect KZN’s children from toxic pesticides

The tragic poisoning of children - linked to the agricultural pesticide Terbufos - in South Africa, including recent cases in Soweto, has highlighted the dire consequences of regulatory gaps and weak enforcement of pesticide controls. The issue is particularly pressing in KwaZulu-Natal, where children’s health and safety are increasingly compromised by unregulated and illegal pesticide use.

Recent reports of food poisoning among school-aged children have further underscored this vulnerability. This while reports confirm that Terbufos has been implicated in several poisonings, including the deaths of six children in Naledi, Soweto. Our province, with its significant agricultural activity, faces heightened risks. The lack of proper pesticide control mechanisms not only exposes farm workers but also children who may come into contact with contaminated food products. Terbufos, a highly toxic organophosphate pesticide banned in the European Union since 2009, continues to circulate in South Africa. It is alarmingly accessible, despite its classification as a highly hazardous substance under international standards such as the Rotterdam Convention, to which South Africa is a signatory.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has repeatedly raised concerns around the enforcement of pesticide regulations, particularly under the Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Seeds, and Remedies Act (Act No. 36 of 1947). This outdated legislation, under the purview of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), has failed to address the risks posed by pesticides including Terbufos. The DA has also previously criticized DARD for insufficient oversight of pesticide distribution and use, allowing banned substances to endanger vulnerable communities. We now welcome the review of this legislation by Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen which is a much-needed step in the right direction. KZN’s DARD must adopt stricter measures to regulate pesticide use, including mandatory training and registration for pesticide distributors and users. Furthermore, coordination among government agencies, such as health, education and environmental affairs, is crucial for effective monitoring and rapid response to pesticide-related incidents.

Protecting our children requires urgent action. DARD must prioritize phasing out hazardous pesticides, promote safer alternatives, and strengthen regulatory enforcement to prevent such tragedies from recurring. The lives and health of KZN's future generations depend on it. Sakhile Mngadi, MPL | DA KZN Spokesperson on Agriculture and Rural Development