RENTAL WATCH: What are the rights of a tenant living in a dwelling owned by the government - whether national, provincial or local? Is there a difference between a private landlord and the government in respect of a residential tenancy? Rights do not exist without responsibilities, so the question may be rephrased as: “What rights does the government have regarding a tenant?”

The laws and legal principles that regulate the relationship between a tenant and a private landlord also govern the relationship between a tenant and the State as the landlord.

The Rental Housing Act 50 of 1999, in some instances, the Consumer Protection Act, the common law and other relevant legislation come into operation once a lease agreement is concluded.

The Rental Housing Act refers to the government’s responsibility to create mechanisms to promote the provision of rental housing and to promote access to adequate housing. Does this mean a tenant can refuse to discharge his or her responsibilities to the government as a landlord, since it is obliged to provide access to housing? Or, can the government abandon its duties as a landlord once it has provided rental accommodation to a tenant?

A lease agreement - oral or written - concluded by the government and a tenant places the parties on the same footing as a lease between a private landlord and tenant. Parties have reciprocal obligations, such as the landlord providing a dwelling that is habitable and maintained throughout the lease period, and the tenant paying rental.

In this tenant-government/landlord relationship, either party to a residential lease can lodge a complaint with the provincial Rental Housing Tribunal to terminate an unfair practice. The government can claim arrear rentals through the tribunal, or obtain a ruling to stop overcrowding.

An aggrieved tenant can approach the tribunal to compel the government to carry out repairs or to maintain the dwelling. The tenant can seek relief to have certain provisions of the lease declared unjust and unlawful. Take for instance a provision that states the landlord has the right to cancel the lease for breach and take immediate repossession of the property. The repossession can only take place after the court grants an order. This is the result of the government-landlord having followed the legal process through the court and the tenant being unable to prove that there was no material breach.

Judge Gamble in Coetzee v Communicare and others[2013] JOL 30168 (WCC) at para. 34 held that a court must be approached in all cases of eviction, whether to remove squatters, persons holding over at the conclusion of a lease, or other unlawful occupiers of privately owned land.

A tenant agreeing to an unlawful clause that gives the landlord the right to summarily evict him is prohibited by law and is void, as the court held in Blomson v Boshoff 1905 TS 429.

The tenant who is unlawfully removed cannot be restored possession if another person is given occupation. In eThekwini Municipality v KwaZulu-Natal Rental Housing Tribunal and others [2010] JOL 26531 (KZD), the court found in favour of the applicant - the municipality. The Tribunal, being aware that the property was already occupied, ordered the immediate reinstatement of the displaced tenant. This, the court found, rendered the entire hearing of the Tribunal to be procedurally unfair.

Should the government fail or refuse to carry out necessary repairs, the tenant can place the landlord on terms. The tenant can give the landlord a notice, making a demand for the repairs to be carried out within 14 days. If the landlord refuses or fails to respond, the tenant can attend to the repairs and deduct the costs of such repairs from the rental, or claim a reduction in rental through the tribunal if the landlord cannot afford the cost of repairs.

The tenant can claim a deposit refund through the tribunal or the courts. The tenant, however, cannot institute action against the state (landlord) in the Small Claims Court (SCC). In any event, the SCC does not have jurisdiction over the non-refund of deposits held by private landlords if there is an unfair practice.

What happens to the relationship if the tenant buys the dwelling from the state? Parties would enter into a contract by concluding a purchase and sale agreement.

The tenant becomes the buyer/owner and the state (the landlord) is the seller. A deed of sale is registered with the Registrar of Deeds office, which is proof that the buyer has a legal title to the dwelling.

The buyer of a state dwelling is bound to the deed of sale that usually contains certain “restrictive” conditions. One such clause relates to the buyer, who must occupy the dwelling herself/himself for a specific period (e.g. five years). The agreement may contain the phrase “shall not without the written consent”, followed by the restriction. “The buyer shall not without written consent allow another person to occupy the dwelling or any portion thereof as a tenant or sub-tenant.”

Another condition may relate to the buyer not owning or occupying any other dwelling. The seller has the right to cancel the agreement, evict the buyer and occupiers and take possession of the dwelling should the buyer breach any condition. To do this, the state will have to follow the procedure for breach and institute legal proceedings to evict the occupier who refuses to move out.

The parties in this instance, where the dispute relates to ownership, cannot lodge a complaint with the provincial tribunal that deals with the tenant-landlord relationship.

The shift from tenant to owner in a multi-storey building may result in the state retaining ownership of some flats as a sectional title owner. This would also require a mental shift on the part of officials to recognise and respect the new owners (who were tenants previously) on an equal footing. The tenants have to discharge their responsibility as co-owners with diligence and consistency.

Dr Sayed Iqbal Mohamed is the chairperson of the Organisation of Civic Rights and deputy chairperson of the KZN Rental Housing Tribunal. He writes in his personal capacity. For advice, contact Pretty Gumede or Loshni Naidoo at 031 304 6451 / [email protected] or [email protected]

