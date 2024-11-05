Revisiting neglected histories: the lost narratives of Africa and China

The average South African pupil navigates twelve formative years of education, each year a stepping stone toward a hopeful future. In a nation where education is viewed as the cornerstone for achieving economic progress, the reality persists: better education equates to better life prospects. Yet, a prevailing question looms over the educational landscape: how can we effectively upskill ourselves and enrich our understanding of global history when significant portions, particularly 700 years of intertwined African and Chinese history, are notably absent from curricula?

For far too long, narratives rooted in European academic discourse have resoundingly overshadowed the rich histories of Africa and its connections to the broader world. The prevalent belief that Europeans were the pioneers in ‘civilising’ the continent has propagated a distorted legacy, portraying Africans as primitive and devoid of significant contributions to world history. Such narratives have been not only accepted but glorified in the educational system, reinforcing damaging stereotypes and neglecting the immense achievements of African societies. However, in our age of enlightenment and modernisation, historians are increasingly uncovering and sharing evidence of a millennia-old relationship between Africa and China, characterised by trade, cultural exchanges, and mutual respect. One remarkable figure who epitomises this connection is the legendary Chinese Admiral Zheng He, whose seven voyages between 1405 and 1433 changed the course of maritime history and established a legacy of international cooperation. Zheng He’s fleet, consisting of approximately 300 ships and manned by a staggering 30,000 crew members, journeyed to key African ports, including Malindi in Kenya and Mogadishu in Somalia.

According to Kenyan lore, some survivors from a shipwrecked fleet led by Admiral Zheng He married local women in the 15th century and created a community of African-Chinese descendants. These expeditions did not merely signify the Chinese exploration of distant shores; they heralded pivotal moments of cultural exchange and collaboration between Chinese maritime power and African kingdoms. Zheng He’s endeavours opened up new trade routes and introduced revolutionary technologies and ideas that contributed to the emergence of vibrant societies across the continent. Importantly, Zheng He’s legacies extend far beyond the sphere of trade and diplomacy. They sowed the seeds for ongoing collaboration between China and Africa—today epitomised in growing diplomatic ties, economic partnerships, and cultural exchanges. As China and Africa celebrate 600 years of shared history, the spirit of Zheng He becomes a beacon of hope, symbolising not merely past glories but a vision for future cooperation and connectivity.