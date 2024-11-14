South Africans need more training

Firstly, there is a lack of training and support for South Africans to think like entrepreneurs and build a strong network of small businesses. Additionally, the government makes it difficult for these small businesses to thrive due to excessive bureaucracy. Surprisingly, this concern has been overlooked, especially since President Ramaphosa emphasized it as an important issue.

Moreover, we cannot ignore the connections between inadequate training in technical skills, low levels of basic Maths and Literacy, and the struggle of small businesses to succeed. Accessing funding from banks or other financial organisations is often a nightmare for aspiring small business owners in South Africa.

While it’s easy to criticize foreign spaza shops (small convenience stores), it would be an entirely different situation if we placed local entrepreneurs in the same competitive environment. There are not many young people interested in pursuing careers in agriculture or starting businesses in rural areas, especially in communities affected by high crime rates. In contrast, many foreign business owners find ways to secure funding and succeed where locals struggle, and that's an important point we should focus on improving rather than getting caught up in political games.

Additionally, many South Africans believe you need a formal education to run a small shop. They also seem to think the only way to succeed without hard work and qualifications is to enter politics. For such reasons, comrades should never be allowed to fly a plane or ferry passengers in a taxi.