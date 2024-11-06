South Africa’s push into Chinese markets gains momentum at CIIE 2024

As the world navigates post-pandemic economic realities, South African businesses are seizing new opportunities in international markets. The 2024 China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai serves as a crucial platform for showcasing South African innovation, particularly in the agribusiness sector.

With a delegation of 35 companies and a strategic partnership with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), the anticipation surrounding this year's event presents a promising outlook for future economic collaboration. Leading the South African delegation from the DTIC was Siphamandla Kumkani, who expressed pride in the diverse group of companies present. "We have an opportunity here to showcase our products and services to the global market, particularly the Chinese community," Kumkani stated, underscoring the importance of expanding South African presence in such a significant economic landscape.

Alongside Kumkani, Sergio Lopez, a director of China Dream outlined the collaborative efforts that have spanned over seven years, assisting South African companies in forging valuable business-to-business connections in China. "We have facilitated numerous financial engagements between Chinese investors and South African innovators," Lopez noted, reflecting on the progress made since the last governmental engagements during the recent state visit in September. The growing interaction between South Africa and China has led to significant developments. Since the state visit, more than eight agreements have been signed, paving the way for beneficial cooperation not only economically but culturally. With more than 20 of the showcased companies in the agricultural processing sector, the delegation aims to secure market access, elevating South African products on a global scale.

Jackie Lee, a long-term South African and Chinese business executive, highlighted the importance of cultural exchange as a foundational element of successful business relationships. Consisting of Chinese and South African entities, this exchange helps bridge gaps in understanding, critical for fostering mutual trust and expanding market opportunities. "CIIE is not just about business; it's about creating friendships and partnerships," Lee emphasised.

Looking ahead, the evolving marketplace in China, particularly in e-commerce, presents fertile ground for South African businesses. Lopez pointed out the staggering figures demonstrating China's e-commerce capabilities, with platforms like JD.com delivering over 1.2 million parcels daily. "We need to embrace these platforms, understanding their influence, to ensure South African products do not get lost in the shuffle," Lopez advised. Challenges persist, notably in overcoming cultural misconceptions surrounding South Africa's economy. Lee noted that many Chinese see African nations through a narrow lens that overlooks the continent's growing industries and innovations. Using transformative tools like social media and well-structured events, the narrative can be shifted to showcase the true potential of South African enterprises.

The DTIC further encourages participation in CIIE by prioritising emerging exporters, assessing applications based on supply and demand dynamics. This approach not only allows for inclusivity of small to medium enterprises but also encourages innovation that underpins long-term economic growth. Amid these promising developments, a powerful call for concerted efforts from both public and private sectors arises. "We are seeking collaboration with large corporations back home to create a more integrated approach towards exporting," added Kumkani, emphasising the need for unified strategies to genuinely penetrate the Chinese market.

Nevertheless, achieving this requires commitment. Both sectors must navigate regulatory landscapes that allow for easier trade and investment mechanisms, while collectively working to enhance infrastructure that supports South African brands abroad. In embracing President Xi Jinping's vision of shared prosperity, many believe opportunities for Africa to engage meaningfully with China are increasingly available. "We are strategically positioned to be China's favoured partner, provided we approach this relationship with the right intentions," urged Lopez, encapsulating the potential waiting to unfold.

With CIIE 2024 under way, South African businesses are poised at the forefront of a new economic chapter, offering a glimpse of their resilience and adaptability, ready to leverage opportunities in one of the world's largest markets. As South Africa prepares to emerge further on the global stage, the collaboration between local innovators and international powerhouses like China offers a transformative path toward elevating the economic landscape back home. Ayanda Mdluli is the editor of the Daily News at Independent Media in South Africa. He is currently on a fellowship programme in China with the China International Press Communication Centre (CIPCC).