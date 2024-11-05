Stop practice of paying musicians in temples

Reading an article in the Daily News' sister paper The Post, titled “Local musicians seeking payments from temples”, has left devotees very concerned. This new trend has started a debate among temple devotees, on social media and among leaders. In the days of our forefathers, our temples have offered spiritual comfort to our community, bringing peace and unity.

Most musicians have performed for free, viewing it as an honour to enhance the spiritual atmosphere and as a blessing from above. Now, the recent demand for payment from musicians has surprised many people. Since many temples already face financial challenges, this situation raises questions about the role of music in temples. Musicians asking for money from sacred institutions goes against the spirit of volunteerism that has defined temple culture for generations. This request challenges the tradition of serving without expecting anything in return. I believe musicians should not be paid because temples rely on donations for the upkeep.

To maintain the sanctity of these spaces, we must stick to the tradition of selfless service. Hats off to people like Jayandran Moodley and the Theshnie Govender family, who spend millions for the propagation of culture, be it temples or cultural shows. Musicians should focus on the spiritual value of their work rather than money. Love the saying, "Service to the temple is service to the divine, not for personal gain." This statement captures the essence of true devotion and reminds us that spiritual pursuits should go beyond material interests.