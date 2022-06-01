Survé: King David against the mighty Goliaths

Dr Iqbal Survé is the King David of the 21st Century. With nothing but a rock, a slingshot, and plenty of faith, David routed his opponent. This is another example of someone showcasing the power of faith and believing in themselves. King David did not enter into battle proclaiming the significance of man. David acted in this battle not for the benefit of self but for all his people. He stood up to Goliath when no other warrior would, and he was only a shepherd.

Story continues below Advertisement

Faith, putting others before himself, and defeating a mighty foe, David has become emblematic of any hero facing a giant enemy. Dr Iqbal Survé’s character and actions are best compared to a narrative from a Bible "David vs Goliath", and he is best described as David from the Bible story. I make my comparison of Dr Iqbal Survé as King David and the mainstream establishment as Goliath. As a young social entrepreneur, activist, and South African dedicated to human rights and dignity for all our people, I find it deeply troubling that the efforts of Dr Survé (David) are left unseen but instead, destroyed by those who see him as a threat to destroy capitalism (Goliath) simply because he does not dance to the tune of the establishment, but has always been on the side of the public and the poor.

Story continues below Advertisement

SEKUNJALO Investment Holdings (SIH) chairperson, Iqbal Survé, has called on South Africans who have fallen victim to exorbitant interest rates, and who are suffering because of banks repossessing their properties, to join his class-action suit instead of suffering in silence. Dr Survé has become the first entrepreneur to project war against human trafficking, the banks' systemic discrimination, and the purging of black-owned companies. He has been winning these battles without fear or expecting anything from South Africans. Banks continue to abuse and systemically exclude black-owned companies. It is unethical and unjust to continue to support a system that continues to suppress our people in any way. For this reason, Dr Iqbal Survé has made a generous offer and proposal to the Black Business Council to save UBank, a black-owned bank. Black-owned banks have a strong understanding of the communities they serve, and many of these banks serve low- to moderate-income communities.

Story continues below Advertisement

While white-and black-owned firms apply for loans at about the same rate, black entrepreneurs are denied at markedly higher rates, black business owners reported being discouraged and not applying for loans because they perceived the likelihood of loan approval to be small. To access capital, black entrepreneurs use personal savings and financial backing from friends and relatives. South Africans must start understanding the class action declared by Dr Survé’ and support all his efforts because they are for the betterment of poor, hard-working and peace-loving citizens.

Story continues below Advertisement

Only when we stand on the right side of history , an inclusive economic freedom can redeemed for all. Michael Mayalo Executive Chairperson to the Youth Business Chain