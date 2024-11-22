Systemic issues in service delivery failures

This situation has reached a critical point, with residents in Trenance Park being without water for over six days. They were informed that the water tankers are unavailable due to a lack of diesel—a claim that is both unacceptable and indicative of deeper systemic issues.

The ongoing failures of the eThekwini Municipality in providing essential services to its residents and ratepayers, who diligently pay for these services is alarming.

The Verulam Water Crisis Committee insists that this matter be brought to the forefront, as the failure to deliver basic services constitutes a severe human rights issue. Residents are entitled to basic amenities, and the deprivation of water—a fundamental necessity—is a violation of their rights.

We highlight this plight and emphasize the critical need for accountability and action. Service delivery is not merely a convenience; it is a human rights obligation that the eThekwini Municipality must uphold. The community's calls for intervention and transparency have been met with silence and inaction from the municipality's management, further exacerbating the crisis.

We trust that your esteemed outlet will bring this urgent matter to the public's attention and underscore the importance of upholding the rights and dignity of the residents of eThekwini.