The African Union in the G20: a new voice for the Global South’s influence

CGTN’s CEN ZIYUAN The G20 Summit in Brazil, taking place on November 18 and 19 will be historic when the African Union joins as a full member for the first time, highlighting Africa’s rising influence on the global stage.

The African Union reached a historic milestone in September of 2023 when it became a permanent member of the G20, gaining a platform among the world’s largest economies. This pivotal inclusion marks a transformative moment for the continent, giving Africa a collective of 55 diverse nations, a more substantial role in shaping the global agenda. A Unified Voice for Developing Nations The AU’s membership in the G20 aligns with the shared interests of many Global South nations grappling with challenges such as development, inequality, and political marginalization. By partnering with other G20 members, particularly those in the BRICS group, the AU can strengthen the collective voice of the Global South, advocating for multilateralism, shared prosperity, and a more inclusive global governance. This unity could drive reforms to global systems that have historically favoured developed nations.

Macharia Munene, a professor of History and International Relations, stated, "You join a club because decisions are being made that could impact you. In principle, you’re there to protect your interests, though whether you succeed in doing so is a different story." The AU’s entry into the G20 also boosts Africa’s role as a key player in global trade. With its expanding consumer market and youthful population, the continent presents a promising investment destination. Africa is the youngest region in the world, with roughly 70% of its population under the age of 30, a trend that is expected to continue growing through 2050, according to United Nations data.

Africa’s vast renewable resources and critical mineral reserves position the continent as a key player in the global shift toward a green economy. Holding over 60% of the world’s renewable energy resources, along with significant mineral reserves like cobalt, essential for battery technology, Africa is poised to be at the forefront of the green energy transition, according to data from the World Economic Forum and G20. As Professor Munene pointed out, "The African market is going to be very big, so there’s a lot of competition to tap into the African market," reflecting the growing global interest in Africa’s economic potential. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the G20 Leaders Summit in India in 2023. Source/Flickr of South Africa Government.) South Africa’s 2025 G20 Presidency

South Africa will assume the G20 presidency from Brazil in December. While it last chaired the G20 in 2007, much has changed since then. Climate change has emerged as a global crisis, and African economies have been severely impacted by the 2008 financial meltdown, the COVID-19 pandemic, and escalating regional tensions. The theme of South Africa's presidency, “Fostering solidarity, equality, and sustainable development,” highlights the continent's ambition to address critical global challenges and fair economic progress. Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya of the South African government describes this theme as a reflection of the desire for the equitable and sustainable development of economies.

“The theme that South Africa has adopted is solidarity, equality, and sustainability. And that theme talks to both the dynamics in the Global South, but also the aspirations with respect to how to achieve equitable and sustainable development of economies that for the longest time have been held back from developing for a number of reasons,” Magwenya said. As the G20 continues under Brazil's presidency and prepares for South Africa’s leadership in 2025, the AU’s agenda is expected to push for inclusive economic growth, equitable climate action, and deeper investments in Africa’s sustainable development and industrialization. Officials said at least 120 meetings are planned in South Africa in the coming year with expectations for a boost for the economy and the tourism sector. Minister of Tourism of South Africa Patricia De Lille will chair the meeting of the heads of state, which will take place on November 27, 2025.