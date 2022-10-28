DR VUSI SHONGWE Coronation is a ceremony of crowning and anointing a sovereign on his or her accession to the throne.

Although a public ceremony inaugurating a new king had long existed, a new religious service was added when Europe became Christianised. The service, derived from Old Testament accounts of the anointing of Saul and David by Samuel, helped to alter the concept of kingship, because anointment was thought to endow a prince with divine blessing and some degree of priestly (possibly even divine) character. In England, from the coronation (973) of Edgar, the ceremony included a coronation oath, anointment, investiture, enthronement, and homage. The pageantry of the English coronation, which since 1066 has taken place in Westminster Abbey, is still that of mediaeval times.

Kings of Scotland were crowned at Scone on the Coronation Stone, which according to tradition, is the stone Jacob used at Bethel; it was the Lia Fail, or Stone of Destiny, of early kings of Ireland, and, taken to Scotland, was used in coronation ceremonies there. During the coronation of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, an “inhlendla” was used. During a tearfully emotional scene, the Zulu prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi knelt down, together with his son, to present King Misuzulu with the inhlendla. In France, Pepin the Short, the first king of the Carolingian line was twice anointed by the popes, partly to legitimise his supersession of the Merovingian dynasty.

Later the French coronation came to resemble the English form, which was probably introduced into France in the 10 century. The custom whereby the Holy Roman emperor was crowned by the pope dates from the coronation of Charlemagne on Christmas Day, 800. The anointing of the emperor by the pope was instituted by Louis 1 in 816.

In 1804, Napoleon 1 brought Pope Pius VII to Paris to crown him in Notre Dame cathedral; but, in a famous episode, he seized the crown from the Pope's hands and crowned himself. It is history that the French dynasty ended when the heir to the French throne, Prince Imperial, was killed by the mighty Zulu warriors during the Battle of Isandlwana. The prime minister of Britain, Benjamin Disraeli grudgingly captured the demise of the French dynasty when he famously said, “A very remarkable people, the Zulu, defeated our generals; they converted our bishops; they settled the fate of a great European dynasty.”

Interest in the coronation is snowballing and has reached a pitch. Personally, I prefer to call the ceremony of October 29, the handing over of the certificate rather than the coronation. Calling it a coronation, it is my humble take, that vitiates the significance of the real coronation which took place at eSibayeni on August 20, 2022, at KwaKhangalemankengane Palace. Few moments in the history of the Zulu people have proven to be of greater significance than the ceremony that took place at eSibayeni. In beauty, in solemnity, the coronation at eSibayeni was a perfect moment. Indeed, the eSibayeni coronation proved to be the most conspicuous solemnity that had ever been witnessed in the last 50 years or so. Regarding the October 29 event, I am disappointed that there is absolutely no hype about the coronation. There is also no profiling of King Misuzulu. By now, there should be big billboards displaying handsome photos of the king in whose veins circulate the royal blood of two powerful monarchs, King Sobhuza and King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. King Misuzulu is indeed a king born to greatness.

There is a lot one could say about King Misuzulu. I would however confine myself to a few points. His Majesty King Misuzulu is one of the finest people I have ever known. He is so intelligent, so kind, so generous, so inclusive, so unpretentious. He sometimes makes me blush when he addresses yours truly as bhuti, just like his father did. This is a king that is unbelievably kind, giving and affectionate. In King Misuzulu the Zulu nation has a caring, respectful, and much more astute monarch than the moralists imagined. His calmness of temperament is a marvel to watch. Our king is always pleasant, calm, and gracious. The qualities we all should have. He is suave but charismatic. The king is unfailingly courteous. In fact, he always maintains a calm and imperturbable demeanour in the face of adversity. King Misuzulu is a man of unfailing warmth and civility. His civility, decency, and brilliance blaze the trail. His Majesty is a great co-operator with calm and unbustable patience.

He is a religious man of Job-like patience with unyielding integrity. He exemplifies the best spirit of ubuntu: that honour need not yield to ambition, that open-mindedness and willingness to listen are not inconsistent with devotion to principle, that civility can accompany tenacity, and that humility should go hand in hand with power. It would be disingenuous to compare King Misuzulu to his father. If truth be told, comparisons of monarchs are anachronistic and meaningless; they miss what is actually important- that most monarchs contribute to a single development and build on each other’s achievements. This is precisely why the king’s name is Misuzulu - how so? By sustaining the abiding legacy of His Majesty King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. The nation expects conscientiousness and devotion from King Misuzulu. The nation expects their king to continue to carry himself with grace and humility. As one writer said, “the Monarchy must shine, not the Monarch.”

October 29 is supposed to be the most publicised event. By now dress rehearsals should be underway. Nothing should be left to chance. I hope the organisers of the coronation are aware that the event will be competing with equally two famous events. There is a Soweto derby and talk of a big maskandi festival on the same date. By now a mass of coronation plates, mugs, rugs, cups and other mementoes marked “29 October 2022” should have been produced and ready to be sold. Shops and buildings should have been now decorated. At the risk of belabouring the point, there is just no hype. There is no, as Minister Fikile Mbalula would say, razzmatazz. An appeal is therefore humbly made to the communications subcommittee of the coronation committee to begin to market the event.

The media must also play its part. The most easily available material must be published almost daily in newspapers reporting coronation stories, often accompanied by a striking picture of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini or of Zulu cultural ceremonies. The fashion magazines should be busy with the coronation. Coronation souvenirs should have begun to make their appearance in gift shops. Portraits of the king should be used to decorate jewellery, silver, scarves and all kinds of pottery. An informative booklet which gives a brief history of the coronation ceremony should have been or should be prepared. The text should be simply written so that it can be read by young people as well as by adults. A small child in Britain told her mother that she would like to be the Queen. “No, you wouldn’t,” she declared, roundly.

“Why not?” “Just think what it would be like, always having to be on your best behaviour, whether you’d got out of the wrong side of the bed or not.” This is what the nation expects from our humble king, His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini - the best behaviour always!