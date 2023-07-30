The Employment Equity Amendment Act regulations are targeting the ‘coloured and Indian population groups’

The race quotas stemming from the Employment Equity Amendment Act (EEA) would seek to replicate apartheid-era racial classification for South Africans in the labour market, even limiting the agricultural sector from accessing water based on nothing more than the colour of a person’s skin. This is the most dangerous piece of racial engineering our country has seen since the dawn of democracy. The Employment Equity Amendment Act regulations are targeting the “coloured and Indian population group” and banning these groups from employment in various sectors in certain provinces.

I am happy the DA is already preparing to challenge these racial quotas in the highest courts in South Africa. To top it all the Patriotic Alliance, Al Jama-ah and GOOD Party are supporting the apartheid-era Group Areas Act proposal. The EEA will undoubtedly lead to more unemployment and more poverty. It will inflame racial tensions, lead to a flight of skills, and trigger further divestment in an economy in which seven out of 10 young people already cannot find work. I am happy the DA vehemently rejects this racist law, which has painful echoes of the apartheid-era Group Areas Act by seeking to confine groups of people to specific areas and jobs.

We call on all South Africans to sign the petition that opposes this racist and inhuman bill led by ANC and its proxies. * Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.