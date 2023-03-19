The national shutdown is a political campaign

MAFIKA MNDEBELE There has been a lot of discussion and media commentary regarding the EFF’s political campaign which has been camouflaged as a national shutdown.

We are not oblivious to the fact that this is also a voter registration campaign, as circulating EFF posters have such messages. In addition, let me point out that the EFF has also hijacked and weaponised genuine concerns of vulnerable communities in order to achieve their political objectives. It is important to do this characterisation in order to ensure that members of the public are not hoodwinked into thinking that the EFF has their interests at heart.

Regarding the political climate in the province and the country as a whole, it is important to acknowledge that all political parties have different views on many issues, including the implementation of socio-economic development programmes. It is natural for various players to have public debates, disagreements and at times public protests. As a governing party, we are fully aware that political parties will always try to cash in on quick support by playing on the emotions due to the desperations that many communities face.

The EFF is doing exactly that with this march, as explained earlier on. In as much as we do not wish to appear as attempting to take away the right to protest, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal believes that the timing of this march ‒ a day before a public holiday – will reverse the gains we have made in terms of ensuring the recovery of the economy. It is the ordinary members of society, who are already living below the poverty line, who will be affected by the disruption of public transport.

We, however, salute the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) who have assured the public that taxis will be in full operation. It is a well-known fact that the key contributor in the province and the country as a whole to road transport is the minibus taxi industry. The taxi industry has been growing at a rapid rate despite the current challenging economy. Currently, the industry is estimated to be worth more than R50 billion a year. More than 60% of households in South Africa use minibus taxis for their daily transportation.

We, therefore, support Santaco for their effort to protect the public transport sector and for ensuring that workers and members of the public go about with their economic activities. In light of the economic challenges we are facing as a country and a province, we believe that we must collectively ensure that: ∎ Workers must be at work – and working;

∎ Teachers must be at school and teaching; ∎ Nurses must be in hospitals and clinics to ensure the provision of quality health care. Equally, police, who are already stretched, must be in communities, fighting crime. Police must investigate criminal cases and apprehend criminals.

Ahead of this march, we have witnessed boastful and inflammatory statements with a potential to unnecessarily ignite violent clashes on the streets. There are fears that there may be rogue elements in the march that may act outside the party instruction, as such often occurs in these types of marches, leading to unpredictable consequences. Consequently, limited resources will now be deployed to ensure the safety of communities.

Many a time it has happened in marches that well-prepared police may have individual police who may act wrongly, or police get overwhelmed when crowds run amok and complicate the situation and things get out of hand. Based on the above reasons, the ANC does not support the national shutdown. We have also noted the DA's open letter to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, which purports to care about the ramifications of the so-called planned national shutdown.

But it is clear from the tone of the letter that, in fact, the DA cares less about the ramifications of the national shutdown. The DA has a history of using socio-economic challenges engulfing our communities as a political football. While many responsible citizens are opposed to the national shutdown as a matter of principle, the DA uses this as its short-term political weapon to gain cheap glory.

They see this as a game they can’t miss. They are trying all tricks borrowed from books produced during the apartheid era to escalate tensions between the ANC and EFF. Their ultimate goal is to see a total breakdown of the ANC/EFF coalition in KZN. To the DA, the tension between the ANC and EFF will strengthen their marriage with the IFP. This is a marriage made in hell with nothing else in store for the people of this province but a return to Bantustan. We have been assured by the KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that police and all law enforcement agencies will be on high alert to ensure the safety of road users and workers travelling to work.

The people of this province want to work. Entrepreneurs want to run their emerging business. Informal traders want to trade, make money and feed their families.