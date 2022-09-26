Tribute to Dr Dumisani Khumalo: the most trusted confidant of the Zulu royalty

“[D]eath is not life’s simple opposite, or its necessary terminus, but rather its completion.” – wrote Justice John Paul Stevens in Cruzan v Director, Missouri Department of Health. When Dr Dumisani Khumalo tragically died on September 17, the walls of the royal palaces shook with unimaginable grief and loss. The news of his death was poignantly saddening as it was not expected.

Dr Khumalo was at the core of the foundation of royal governance. Among his myriad royal responsibilities, Dr Khumalo was an induna of Osuthu Traditional Council and an influential member of Indonsa think tank. For those who did not know him, I hope you get a glimpse of why he was so beloved. For those who did know him, I hope you simply nod and smile as we remember this great and endearing man. An incredibly affable man who was known for his imperturbable demeanour and joviality. Only once his face showed a kaleidoscope of emotions when his majesty King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu transitioned from this world.

Dr Khumalo was a man of prodigious humility. His encyclopaedic knowledge and understanding of royal governance, which he executed with great aplomb and authority, relieved the pressure on his majesties of having to perform themselves. His unswerving commitment and dedication to royal directives, which he indefatigably performed without expecting any form of remuneration, was an epitome of what "ukukhonza komkhulu" means – to pledge one’s loyalty to the royal family. Dr Khumalo would use the financial resources of his family to perform royal duties. He had integrity; treated people with respect; created opportunities and served loyally. I will never forget those things. Dr Khumalo became the confidant of his majesties King Zwelithini and King Misuzulu. He became this because his majesties knew that Dr Khumalo would listen, he would be loyal, and he would never be condescending. Because of these traits, augmented by his erudition, there was no person who inspired people’s loyalty to the Zulu royal house and affection more than Dr Khumalo. Those who knew Mashobane well knew that he was modest to a fault. He could not tolerate praise. I gas been at a few occasions where praise caused Dr Khumalo much discomfort.

But now we can praise Mashobane without embarrassing him. He made invaluable contributions as a teacher, induna, confidant, and exemplar of service. We will remember Dr Khumalo for a consistent demonstration of his unique brilliance in many ways. He was as skilled and adept at connecting facts, figures and ideas as he was at connecting people. His mind was always churning, weaving and spinning arguments and strategies with evidence-based facts, figures and ideas. He proved himself adept, consistent, reliable, and hard working, all the while bringing absolute integrity to all he touched. In fact, Mashobane had an uncanny ability to cut to the heart of an issue – I wouldn't say mercilessly, but certainly with the skill of an adept surgeon. He was so likeable, in fact, that he was forgiven – unusual in academia – for being smarter than the rest of his colleagues. His kindness, humility, independence, and wisdom have left the Zulu royalty a better Osuthu Traditional Council. In executing his royal duties, especially Osuthu Traditional Council matters, Dr Khumalo could be kind and polite while being forceful and firm. His commitment to justice has left us a better nation.

May we try to emulate Dr Khumalo's virtues in ways large and small. Personally, as much as I try to emulate Dr Khumalo, I know that I will often fail to understand or explain a complex issue with the kind of analytical elegance Dr Khumalo unfailingly displayed. But I will always carry with me his embodiment of royal temperament and humility. And though I will come up well short, I will always strive to be more like uMashobane, my eternal mentor on royal matters, for whom I have boundless appreciation and affection. In sharing our cherished recollections of him, we assure our sense of loss. As Thomas Campbell aptly put it: “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.” So be it with Mashobane. He remains indelibly etched in our memories and in our hearts.

Dr Khumalo will be deservedly remembered. Through this tribute, we celebrate his life and express our appreciation for his years of service to the Royal family. Words alone will never capture or express the important role he played as a confidant of the majesties – and, indeed, in his community. But I take comfort in knowing that his legacy will continue on, as it will continue to shape and bolster our ideals, our goals, and our values as a community on how best to serve the royal family.

I close by paraphrasing a line from William Butler Yeats’s poem, The Municipal Gallery Revisited: “Think where man's glory most begins and ends, and say our glory was we had such a friend.” Equally, it is worth borrowing from a favourite Maya Angelo poem that I hope helps to show how much his life’s work here will prodigiously reverberate: “We can be. Be and be better” because he existed. And on a more personal final note, I would endorse the spirit of this line of poetry from May Swenson: “Don't mourn the beloved. Try to be like him.” Rest in peace Mashobane.

In the words of the Gaelic prayer: May the road rise to meet you again; may the wind be always at your back, and, until we meet again, may God ever hold you in the hollow of his hands. Farewell Mtungwa. May the flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. May our Heavenly Father take you in his arms and reward you with the everlasting peace that you richly deserve. I have been immeasurably blessed to have known you. I can only reiterate that you gladdened and delighted my heart over the years whilst we were both unfailingly and loyally serving our kings. Dr Vusi Shongwe works for the KZN department of sport, arts and culture. The piece is written in his personal capacity.