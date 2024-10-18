Turn anxiety from an enemy into a secret weapon

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY Imagine walking into that exam room with confidence, not butterflies. As the upcoming exam draws nearer, it is time to redefine what’s possible regarding exam preparation. Are you feeling as though you are drowning in a sea of textbooks, notes and exam prep?

Learners, we have all been there – caught in a whirlpool of anxiety, running worst-case scenarios through our minds. The anxiety can be paralysing, however, what if you could turn this exam experience into a positive, turning anxiety into an advantage? In this article, we will share practical tips to help you stay focused, calm and confident as you prepare for your exam. The education landscape is changing fast. With digital resources and online courses on the rise, learning is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach. Each learner has the option to prepare for their exam at the most suitable study times, taking control of their learning destiny. By designing a personalised study timetable, you not only level up your academic skills but also future-proofing yourself for a world that is constantly evolving. By getting ahead of your study timetable and focusing on your strengths, you can turn anxiety into a motivator and achieve your best exam results.

What if your anxiety is not the enemy but a misused superpower? By rewiring your brain to view exam anxiety as a fuel, you can tap into a reservoir of motivation, creativity and focus that will propel you towards exam excellence. Why not channel that nervous energy to sprint towards success – we like to call this phenomenon a ‘studyprint’ – a transformative journey where exam prep becomes an opportunity for growth, not just a colourless task. By becoming intrigued by this fresh perspective, you become unstoppable and your exam grades rise accordingly. Why not eliminate the stigma associated with asking for help? As learners, we are not expected to have all the answers. Seeking support is a sign of self-awareness, not weakness. Normalising asking for help is important in creating a culture where learners feel confident in saying ‘I’m lost on that’ and seeking guidance without any fear of judgement. Moreover, prioritising our mental well-being is essential to prevent burnout, anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns that can arise from stress and pressure. By developing a study timetable and leaning into the expertise of teachers, mentors or colleagues, we can overcome anxieties and build a learning community that is genuine, supportive and empowering.

An effective way to do this is by joining or forming study groups. Learners can come together to share knowledge, ideas and experiences. By studying together, you can pool your resources, learn from one another and stay motivated. Study groups provide a supportive environment for learning. Essential skills like communication, problem-solving and critical thinking are heightened. The key to achieving high marks and staying on top of your study game is effective time management while managing your mindset. By harnessing the power of positive thinking, using positive words, including affirmations in your daily routine – you can shift your focus away from procrastination towards determination. If you procrastinate and worry excessively, it can hinder your ability to achieve your best. Why not tap into your inner potential and turn procrastination into determination? By reframing your thoughts and beliefs, you can convert, ‘I will never be able to do this’ into ‘I can do this and I will do it!’.

What may seem impossible may become possible with the right mindset and approach. Believe in yourself and your abilities, you can overcome even the most daunting challenges. How can you start this transformation? Begin by identifying the negative self-talk or limiting beliefs which may be holding you back. Replace them with positive affirmations that empower your determination. Instead of saying, ‘I am not good enough’, say, ‘I am capable and competent’. Using visualisation and positive thinking with the right tools and strategies, you can develop a flexible and adaptable study timetable, designed to help you excel in your future studies. What is holding you back from reaching your full potential? For your upcoming exam, why not break away from the constraints of traditional learning? Instead of defaulting to the status quo, why not design your future career path? Taking responsibility for learning allows you to customise your educational journey to reflect your individuality.

What if you could create a learning experience that is as unique as your fingerprint? Imagine having a Personalised Learning Avatar (PLA) that guides you through your educational journey. Picture a future where learning is gamified and you are the master of your learning quest. The future belongs to those who have the confidence to challenge the status quo, thinking differently, and to learners who take ownership of their education. If you need support systems to unlock your full potential, ask for them! Remember, resources are just a reach away. Anolene Thangavelu Pillay is a Psychology Advisor.