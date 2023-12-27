Valuing yourself is key to conquering challenges

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY As the year draws to an end, we reflect on the moments that have challenged or changed us. A question that often goes unnoticed comes to mind: have we fully committed to valuing ourselves? Have we fully committed to a practice that aims to transform our relationship with ourselves?

The insights given underline the need to direct this idea into 2024. In the current landscape, we all want to feel valued, appreciated or important. Yet, we often wonder why we feel undervalued, unappreciated or less important. Finding value within ourselves does not rely solely on the approval of others but on standing firm in being the guardian of your own morals and principles. Use these practices as a guide: Practice the art of patience and let others value your time as much as you do. Patience is a skill that has the power to enrich your life in countless ways. Patience is more than just a virtue; it is a vital force in a stormy world of constant distractions.

Being calm guides you to become a beacon of stability. Practising patience without succumbing to the immediacy and pressures of the present does not imply passivity. On the contrary, it is an act of inner strength and emotional control. You are seen as someone who is not dominated by impatience but projects an image of confidence and resilience. To maintain an air of mystery requires not hiding our true identity but rather gradually revealing our identity. This practice not only safeguards our privacy but inspires the curiosity of others. A strategic approach to interactions involves sharing less detailed responses.

Not only are significant aspects of your life safeguarded, but the gradual revelation of personal information occurs naturally and authentically. This can result in more authentic relationships where gratitude is based not on the quantity of information shared but on the quality of your presence. The idea of allowing others to invest in you is a crucial step in the journey to becoming a priority in their lives. This practice goes beyond ego; it touches on the fundamental human desire to feel valued. Asking for help or accepting support is not a weakness. We create a meaningful relationship by opening ourselves to receiving help, guidance or even a gesture of kindness. Not only are you enriching your own life but you also give others the joy and satisfaction of being part of something bigger.

Prioritise your own needs. We often sacrifice our own needs for the sake of others, resulting in exploitation and a lack of respect for ourselves. Set healthy boundaries, prioritise and value our own well-being before focusing on others. Be secure in who we are, with a clear vision in what we want in our lives. Prioritising yourself is not a selfish act but a necessary step to establish the value of your time. By doing so, others value the time and effort you offer. By mastering our own time, we can reflect and redirect our time towards a meaningful life. It is not a matter of selfishness but rather of self-respect. Cultivate virtues within ourselves. This creates a foundation of integrity for ourselves. Instead of being a follower on social dynamics, position yourself for a more authentic life. By standing firm in who we are, we create an internal compass to navigate the complexities of life with greater purpose, which strengthens our character and establishes valuable relationships with others.

Do not centre your life around others. We often fall into the trap of putting others on a pedestal, causing us to lose our own direction. Without your consent, no one has the power to harm, define or control you. In a world where people can have critical opinions and judgements about others that are widespread, understand, we have the power to choose how they affect us. Acquire the ability to discern what is worthy of our attention. Modernism presents us with an interesting paradox – although we are more connected than ever, we often feel more alone. Somehow, we know that the true riches of life lie in the depth and meaning of relationships. True value begins with us, with self-mastery and knowledge. The authenticity of being who we are without fear of external judgement. Often, there is a natural inclination to openly share our thoughts, feelings and aspirations with others.

However, this practice of overexposure can paradoxically reduce the perception of our value. Our true value is highlighted and remains relevant through centuries-old practices grounded in reasoning. Humans are naturally drawn to explore the art of mystery, valuing what seems rare or out of reach. Valuing ourselves has become key to master life challenges in 2024, safeguarding our inner peace, personal growth and unshakeable resilience. Anolene Thangavelu Pillay is a Psychology Advisor.