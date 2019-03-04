How is Durban a caring city? Are there soup kitchens run by the municipality? Why do only NGOs have to feed the beggars and the poor? Asks the letter writer?

OPINION - When mayor Zandile Gumede urged residents to refrain from invading land, she stated “We are a caring city” We want her to quantify that statement. How is Durban a caring city? Are there soup kitchens run by the municipality? Why do only NGOs have to feed the beggars and the poor?

Are there homes for unmarried mothers, to help those who find themselves in straitened circumstances where babies can be helped into the world instead of being found in pits, gutters and plastic bags?

No, there are not. If there are, we want a list published in the papers, so that we all know about them and can give advice to those who come to us for help.

Are there shelters run by the municipality? Didn't think so.

There are numerous shelters where the poor have to pay.

The stress of being unemployed, having no shelter and then, somehow, having to go out and beg must be too stressful for words.

We are sickened by the plight of beggars in Durban. So tell us again about the caring city of Durban.

