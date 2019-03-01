EFF leader Julius Malema during his court appearance in Newcastle alongside Leigh- Ann Mathys (left) and Floyd Shivambu: Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - Dear Commander in Chief of the red-overall Tellytubbies, genius woodworker, firebrand fascist; whisky-drinking, Breitling-wearing, Parliament-brawling, Sandton-living dictator-in-waiting, Your dream of ruling over us one day is a nightmare to all. Idi Amin and Robert Mugabe’s misrule and fall from grace will be tame by nature. Let voters be warned.

So you now want to woo us Indian voters. Why the sudden change? Did you fall in love with our bunny chow, our lovely ladies, our Indian Ocean, or are you looking for an Indian sugar daddy like former president Jacob Zuma?

When we see you, we see red. Indians were and still are an oppressed minority. We like black people; we just don’t like you, Floyd, Dali and your EFF. We don’t need your hatred. You cannot judge the majority of us Indians as racist. How, when and why did we oppress you? Over 85% of us Indians are not into business. All of us were born here in South Africa; we therefore cannot go back to India. Your misled-EFF needs a real education and true history lessons, badly.

You remind us of a young Verwoerd or Hitler. We believe you are still a youth by ANC definition of age and we hope you grow up soon. We hope that you will embrace all of us, irrespective of the colour of our skins and language.

Your banner on our Mt Edgecombe bridge says, “Julius Malema son of the soil” - I am tempted to graffiti these words below: “and won’t be missed if he goes back to cabbage farming soon”.

Daily News



