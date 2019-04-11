EFF leader Julius Malema File photo: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - Julius Malema said it’s better to be a black Zimbabwean who owns everything (all the land and minerals) and has nothing (no food, no work, no currency, nothing), than to be a black South African who owns nothing (albeit a house in the Eastern Cape, 10 cows and a shack in Khayelitsha), but has everything - free education, free health, free roads, free grants, free houses, free electricity (izinyoka), and a stronger currency. Besides this fake Malemanian Logic of ownership, there is also the pervasive logic of income - that stealing is better than work. As a nation we are all thieves. We all steal from our employers, be they corporate or government.

Our country is a pyramid scheme of thieves. At the bottom of the pyramid lie the masses who use the employer’s vehicles for private use, who use their phones to make private calls, who steal stationery, who loaf when there’s lots of work to do.

Higher up the pyramid we start taking bribes and run private businesses from the employer’s office. Even higher up, we have people who steal from tenders and engage in price collusion.

Hundreds of billions are stolen by thieves in both the private and public sectors. There’s state and corporate capture all over the show. In Steinhoff, Bosasa, central government, provincial government, most municipalities and most SOEs.

Soon the state will steal from our hard-working farmers. I shudder to think what the Book of Numbers will kick up on Judgement Day.

Naushad Omar Cape Town

Daily News