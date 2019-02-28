A MONKEY spotted by a relative who was visiting a patient at the RK Khan Hospital.

OPINION - The problem of monkeys at RK Khan Hospital is a matter of great concern. The state of our government hospitals requires urgent intervention.

While it is understood that there are limited financial and staffing resources, the most recent video of the monkeys in the hospital indicates how low our government facilities have sunk.

This shows how the community can be vulnerable to a whole host of diseases.

It was good to note that hospital board chairman Dr Cyril Pillay had engaged relevant authorities in tackling the monkeys.

We need to ensure that such an incident is not repeated and that the situation is permanently addressed.

I am fully aware that we have been encroaching on the monkeys’ space, but something has to be done.

I believe the various role players - the hospital board, CROW and the health MEC - have to create an ongoing working team to ensure that this matter is dealt with, both appropriately and expeditiously.

This situation is a ticking time bomb, and it is time to find a long-term solution.

Daily News



