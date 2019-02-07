Zaakirah Chenia

OPINION - It began like any other Sunday at our family home in Clare Estate. The birds hummed as daylight broke the morning sky casting warm rays of sunlight into our home. But the peace was shattered by the cacophony of pangas and axes that chopped down trees and lush vegetation that grew abundantly in a greenbelt behind our home. The more than 100 men who wielded the pangas came right up to our fence, looked into our homes menacingly and in no uncertain terms told us they were going to build shacks. They brandished weapons and swayed them about. Their message was clear: 'We are prepared to use violence to build our shacks'.

Before Sunday, I had no idea what it meant when people said they “live in constant fear”. I only fully understood this until I saw it in my teary-eyed mother when she had looked to me and said 'Zaakirah I can’t sleep in my night dress tonight; just in case I need to run in the night'.

Our once stable lifestyle has drastically changed overnight.

The complex that I reside in is steeped well into a nature reserve with a stream passing through. I’d go as far as saying it’s a diamond in the rough.

Riddled with fear, I finally decided to take a long-awaited stand to fight for my safety and made my way to the Mayor’s office at City Hall. So much so, the conflict from the outside world now found its way into my home and sparked conflict between my folks and I. They feared that regardless of my intentions, I’d be a target for taking a stand for this unjustness.

Unfortunately, although this land is privately owned, the residents of this area have been faced with a volatile situation since, whereby, hundreds of trespassing individuals have destroyed many areas of the nature reserve and have allocated themselves housing plots on the privately owned land for illegal use. Along with others that reside in this area, the issue of land invasion has now found settlers 10 feet away from my fence.

In the same breath, whilst I understand the need for urgent housing, it should be obtained through the legal process and in a manner that does not allow trespassing individuals to forcefully allow themselves into private properties that rightfully belongs to someone else and endanger the lives of elderly folks and young children. Apart from the crime, the illegal connection of electricity, water and the continuous power disruptions, damaged cables, power boxes and CDU transformers is a continuous loss of revenue to the state.

Furthermore, it is not only grossly unfair to be forcefully suffocated by a system that forces you to have to face the music on your own, it is also a violation of our constitutional rights. Law abiding, tax-paying citizens should be protected, but so should the less fortunate. There has always been a consistent lack of support by the relevant authorities and municipal departments towards ward 23. We’re a forgotten community. How much more do we have to lose to be heard?

Daily News



