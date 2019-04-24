RENTAL WATCH: Is there a time limit to claim arrear rentals? The lease has ended and during the inspection, carried out jointly between the tenant and the landlord, certain damages were identified. The tenant did not dispute this and undertook to pay for the repairs.

The cost of repairs exceeded the tenant’s security deposit and the landlord issued a letter of demand for the balance after retaining the tenant’s deposit.

The landlord served a second letter of demand a few months later, with no response from the tenant. The landlord did not pursue the claim until three-and-half years later by issuing summons.

The tenant defended the summons on the grounds that the claim had prescribed. The landlord had a legal right to claim the cost of repairs but needed to claim the debt from the tenant within a specified period.

The landlord’s letter of demand did not interrupt prescription but if he issued a summons within three years that would have stopped the law from prescribing.

In terms of the Prescription Act 68 of 1969, if a person fails to exercise that right within the time stipulated in the Act, the right to claim is lost forever. The Act provides for parties to finalise disputes, and sets out the time limit to make their claims.

There is different time period for different types of debts. If the landlord issued summons within three years of the claim and obtained a judgment, he has 30 years in which to claim the debt from the tenant.

The 30-year period also applies to a debt for a mortgage bond, taxation and certain debts owed to the State.

The claim to rental is therefore extinguished or rendered unenforceable after three years. Prescription starts when the lease is cancelled, even if the tenant continues to occupy the premises (Monyetla Property Holdings (Pty) Limited v IMM Graduate School of Marketing (Pty) Limited and another (2015) JOL 33035 (SCA)).

“Six years in respect of any debt arising from a negotiable instrument such as a cheque or from a notarial contract. Three years in respect of any other debt, except where stipulated otherwise by another Act of Parliament.”

Prescription is a way to punish the creditor for taking long to claim her/his debt. The claim is extinguished or rendered unenforceable.

The Act also refers to “acquisitive prescription”, the real right a person acquires over a servitude held or used for an uninterrupted period of 30 years. Section 6 of the Prescription Act 68 of 1969 provides that “a person shall acquire a servitude by prescription if he has openly and as though he were entitled to do so, exercised the rights and powers which a person who has a right to such servitude is entitled to exercise, for an uninterrupted period of 30 years or, in the case of a praedial servitude, for a period which, together with any periods for which such rights and powers were so exercised by his predecessors in title, constitutes an uninterrupted period of 30 years”.

Servitude is a registered right a person has over the immovable property of another.

To satisfy a claim for an “acqui- sitive prescription”, the person must possess or have use over servitude for a continuous period of 30 years, without an express or tacit consent or a contractual obligation.

In other words, if an owner allows a person to occupy their property or consents to the use of a piece of their land for access, there is no right of claim. Some tenants are wrongly led to believe that they are entitled to own the leased property after 30 years.

In Pezula Private Estate (Pty) Ltd v Metelerkamp and another (2014) 1 All SA 664 (SCA), the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned the judgment of the Western Cape High Court that granted Neil Metelerkamp the right of having acquired a servitude of unhindered pedestrian access along a defined route over property owned by Pezula.

Alan Stephan Accra Henderson, an owner of an adjoining farm, entered into a lease with Geo Parkes and Sons (Pty) Ltd in 1940 to build a road on the property to gain vehicular access to his property. Metelerkamp, also an owner, rented a garage and was given access to his property through this strip road, which was also used by the public to gain access to the beach.

In 2000, Pezula bought the land from Geo Parkes and closed the strip road in May, 2006. Metelerkamp instituted legal action in 2007, claiming his right to the access road due to prescription.

The SCA held that a servitude did not exist because Metelerkamp had permission to use the access road.

In Summers and Another v Kiewitz and Another (2011) ZAWCHC 331, the occupants, Johnie Boy Kiewitz and Johanna Kiewitz, refused to move out of the property they occupied in Church Street, Hawston, in the Western Cape.

They claimed that through acquisitive prescription they had become the owners of the property.

The court stated that the elements of acquisitive prescription possession have been described as a combination of the physical control of the corpus by a person, together with a controlling mental attitude towards the thing.

However, the court did not decide on acquisitive prescription, since the matter before it was for eviction based on the Prevention of Illegal Eviction (PIE) from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act 19 of 1998. The court had to decide whether the requirements for PIE were met.

The Kiewitzes contended that there was a dispute of facts which could not be decided on papers, since this was an application and not summons for eviction. The applicants, Charles Bernard and Katrina Summers, according to the court, failed to meet all the requirements of the PIE.

They failed to show that they had ownership rights.

Accordingly, the application to have the Kiewitzes evicted was denied and the case was dismissed.

Sayed Iqbal Mohamed is chairperson of the Organisation of Civic Rights and deputy chairperson of the KZN Rental Housing Tribunal. He writes in his personal capacity. For advice, contact Pretty Gumede or Loshni Naidoo on 0313046451, email [email protected] or [email protected]

