We are lurching from crisis to crisis as our decimated nation struggles to cope with its plethora of problems

The rebuke by Trevor Manuel and the latest edition of the British newspaper the Financial Times paint a grim picture of life in Johannesburg and generally across South Africa. It details the virtual collapse of law and order, the emerging collapse of our economy, the degradation of every state institution and the inevitable decline of normality in the once most powerful country in Africa.

Every vestige of law and order has collapsed. Load shedding and cable theft have reduced our country to a failed state. Every government institution has crumbled to dust, the latest casualty being our once efficient, world-class Post Office. Our local press reports grimly reveal the inhumane condition of some inhabitants in the inner-city areas of our major cities. The reports also reveal a surge in home robberies and and a proliferation of crime that continues to grow unrestrained.

Cities are confronted with a multitude of problems as life becomes an epic struggle for survival. Criminal elements continue to stalk our neighbourhoods, waiting for the slightest opportunity to carry out their nefarious deeds. These marauders are aware that law enforcement officers are overstretched in terms of manpower and vehicles. Judging from reports, it becomes evident that we are a failed nation which was once a pristine and progressive First World state. Raw sewage pollutes our streets, and inner-city infrastructure has virtually collapsed. A once First World civil environment has now been reduced to a Third World slum as existing infrastructure collapses into decay and is followed by complete degradation. Many historic buildings in our inner-city areas are now ghostly structures, a grim reminder of a once stable era of peace and tranquillity.

Railway stations are a vivid and graphic example of carnage beyond human logic. Crime continues unabated as law enforcement institutions struggle to contain escalating crime, which has become a mortal threat. Cable theft continues to plague the entire area as thieves brazenly destroy critical power-generating systems with ruthless efficiency. Illegal mining activities have escalated, turning areas into blast zones as explosives rock many communities, shaking stable houses and damaging buildings and disturbing many aspects of the environment. The attitude of those in the corridors of power is extremely disappointing. We are lurching from crisis to crisis as our decimated nation struggles to cope with a plethora of problems.

No viable strategy, lack of vision, and complacency play a critical role as we slide into utter decay. Environmental degradation is visible everywhere as enforcement regulations are ignored. Disregard for the law continues unabated as transgressors flout rules in a brazen show of defiance. It becomes evident that we will be overwhelmed as events propel our country into zones of complete despair. We need leaders of extreme vision to uplift us from these disgusting situations. Failure or procrastination could lead to a complete breakdown and utter chaos.

* Farouk Araie, Gauteng. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus