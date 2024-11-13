We cannot control what happens globally

With former U.S. President Donald Trump returning to the White House for a second term, so many people around the globe are speculating why and how Americans could possibly vote a fascist contemptible demagogue creature like Trump back into office. Americans seem to have forgotten the chaos of January 6, 2021, the fact that Trump was charged for various crimes and convicted, is a racist, misogynistic, genocide-supporting psychopath among other things.

It seems, like local dynamics here in South Africa determined the outcome of our election, in the same way, Americans were upset about the cost-of-living crisis, inflation, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza and other retrogressive policies of the Democratic Party and wanted to punish the Biden / Harris administration for that. However, whoever is in the White House should not define our activism and work on issues affecting South Africans, social justice and human rights challenges and the Palestinian struggle for freedom from apartheid Israel or any other virtuous solidarity for that matter. We cannot control what happens in the global setting but we can positively continue with our moral solidarity drive because we don’t have any other choice but to do so for the sake of humanity.

It is important for people to resist submitting to desolation over the election outcome and continue to work towards social transformation and deepening universal human values. MOHAMED SAEED | Durban The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media or IOL.