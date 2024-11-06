We have a rudderless government

In one of the most dubious, behind-your-back ways, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Naledi Pandor has cursed our beautiful nation of South Africa, when a year ago they decided to rush off to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) without consulting majority of our people first, to accuse Israel of Genocide. They basically robbed us of our rights to debate and discuss this highly emotional, controversial issue wherein every South African citizen would have really appreciated to be heard.

Ramaphosa, since taking office in 2020, has had multiple opportunities to prove himself as a strong leader, but he has chosen, in several occasions to stab us in the back. During Covid-19 he locked us all up because that was the narrative on the street. He did not even consider the many voices of truth out there which had warned him of an Economic meltdown. Then came the opportunity to finally put away Jacob Zuma, but what followed was the criminal's release which eventually led us to the birth of uMkhonto weSizwe (MKP). Now political parties all over are having a hard time taming the (MKP) beast.

During the horrific looting in 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Johannesburg, Ramaphosa our so-called leader once again stood by and watched Durban burn. By the time Ramaphosa did show concern it was too late. Ramaphosa pretended to care about our frightened citizens. Shame on him! Now that we have the Government of National Unity (GNU), the ANC is still pretty much calling the shots. Ramaphosa, the ANC cadres and our mainstream media in South Africa are all complicit in cursing our country. The Gaza conflict has taught us that our government simply cannot be trusted. Christians across South Africa, black, white, coloured and Indian, are disgusted by what the ANC have done going to the ICJ! Lastly, considering Ramaphosa's obsession with Russia and BRICS, (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), once again we have been left to the mercy of a rudderless Government.

Watching Ramaphosa on the International stage, proudly proclaiming his support for the Eastern Bullies of our Global society, pledging his allegiance to Communists and terrorists, leaves us all frustrated, gutted and embarrassed to be South Africans and fearful of what our God in Heaven must be thinking, when this stunning country of ours was supposed to be a bright shining light in a very dark world filled with pride, hatred, evil and selfishness. As a Christian I can only pray that God will have mercy on us, despite our government's astonishing disrespect for his Kingdom. L. OOSTHUIZEN | Durban