We stand together against the Press Council’s attempt to clamp down on Independent Media

Durban — “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” This quotation, attributed – correctly or incorrectly to French philosopher Voltaire - is often invoked at times like these when we stop to reflect on free speech, particularly media freedom.

This month we commemorated Black Wednesday, a day when the apartheid government clamped down on the media and detained journalists, on October 19, 1977. During this poignant period for journalists, sadly, Independent Media had to exit the Press Council of SA owing to its unfair treatment over a dispute involving one of our sister publications. We stand together with our colleagues and hereby express our support for the decision to withdraw from the council.

We accept the council’s disapproval of the opinion expressed in the opinion piece at the centre of the disagreement, but we thought that, like Voltaire, the council’s leaders valued the principle of free speech. We thought that they may disagree with some views expressed in some sections of the media from time to time, but would defend the right of those holding them to express them freely. We are disappointed by the council’s behaviour indicating some of its leaders have allowed external powerful groups or individuals to influence them.

The Daily News remains committed to reporting without fear or favour and in keeping with the codes of good journalistic practice. We are proud to uphold the values of free speech and media freedom, which means respecting diversity and free expression of views. As a mechanism for dealing with complaints, Independent Media’s public editor Aneez Salie will be there for readers to claim relief when they have issues with our reportage. This ensures that we remain accountable and responsive to you, our reader. Complaints must be submitted via email to [email protected]