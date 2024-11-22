Welcome to South Africa: Mr World Cup in court, ANC’s Mr Porsche assets frozen

In South Africa, breaking news is seldom in short supply. Last week, football fans and the broader public were stunned by the arrest of SAFA president Danny Jordaan. Jordaan, along with two co-accused, appeared in court on allegations of misappropriating R1.3 million to bolster his public image, a reputation built on his pivotal role in hosting the 2010 FIFA World Cup. This week, the headlines shifted to another high-profile figure, former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) successfully secured a preservation court order freezing Mabe’s expensive Porsche GTS 911 and his luxury Steyn City property, hub of Joburg’s super-rich. This is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged tender fraud linked to Groen Mintirho (formerly Enviro Mobi), a company connected to Mabe.

The SIU’s probe focuses on procurement irregularities involving the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment (GDARD) and the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM). Shockingly, millions of rands were reportedly billed just to store vehicles in a warehouse. In October, Mabe and seven co-accused appeared at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 29 charges, including fraud, theft, money laundering, and violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The case revolves around a R27 million tender, with Mabe maintaining his innocence despite mounting scrutiny. This recent development underscores the SIU’s commitment to pursuing politically connected individuals implicated in corruption. By freezing assets and safeguarding public funds, the SIU seeks to redirect ill-gotten gains back to the state. In a developmental post-apartheid country, where 22 cents of every rand goes towards debt repayments, such efforts are crucial.

Regrettably, corruption scandals continue to plague the ruling ANC of 30 years and its headquarters, Luthuli House. Even as the SIU tightens its grip, high-profile figures like former ANC Minister Zizi Kodwa have escaped accountability, further fuelling public frustration. South Africa remains gripped by these dramatic twists, underscoring the urgent need for accountability and ethical governance. The once exiled and banned Nelson Mandela’s ANC is a far cry from the progressive Struggle-era liberation movement it once inspired generations of anti-apartheid activists to campaign for a non-racial, new nation. State broadcaster, SABC Radio’s femme fatale talk show presenters, like KG, are pulling no punches in their scathing criticism of fraud-related activities involving Jordaan and Pule, both claiming they earned low salaries.