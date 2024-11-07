Will South Africa cut ties with America?

Since the ANC took power in 1994, South Africa's relationship with the US has slowly deteriorated into what we could call a love-hate relationship today. Ramaphosa and his cadres have chosen, despite the mass exports to America, to side with a nation who has a narcissistic aggressor called Vladimir Putin, purely for financial backing, or do it seems.

Never mind the fact that our exports and imports to Russia are so minimal, it's hardly worth mentioning. All we export to Russia are citrus fruits, and our main imports are Oil and fertilizer. Compared to what SA exports to China (11.1% ), the US (8%), Mozambique (6.3%), and imports from China (20.7%), US (8%), Germany (6.8%) and India (6.6%), why are we even in bed with Russia and Iran? Considering Naledi Pandor's obsession with taking Israel on at the International Court of Justice, one could now understand, in hind sight, how her electioneering for Muslim votes became so apparent since the October 7 massacre from Terror group Hamas.

The ANC loves terror. It sides with Communism. It lives and breathes division. It cannot help itself. It is caught up in its own swamp of selfishness and greed. Being part of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - BRICS group, South Africa has now become nothing but a small fish in a very big ocean of evil- doers and Eastern Globalists. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have been licking their lips to gain entry into Africa for some time now. Ramaphosa has opened the door to our once secure home and he has let the thieves in, without even resisting them at all.

Not only has he opened the door to crooks, terrorists and communist, he gladly sits at the table and feasts with them-licking his lips as they together devour their share of divided and conquered nations. America is on a knife edge themselves at the moment, and the Election of Donald J Trump will certainly usher in a more stable, Capitalistic global economy wherein which South Africa would most certainly benefit, given that it repairs its relationship with the mighty stars-and-stripes-nation. But will Ramaphosa and his arrogant ANC care enough about our ties with the American giants, or will it continue eroding the solid relationship that had been built over so many years by his predecessors? South Africa needs America, but above all, it needs Jesus and a huge revelation of truth and non-racialism.