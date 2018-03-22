Durban - If The government concentrated on cleaning up corruption, there would be no need for billions to be spent on VIP protection services for officials.

This is the belief of Paul Hoffman, director for the Institute for Accountability in South Africa.

Hoffman was reacting to a report released by the Institute for Race Relations, which revealed that billions of rand of taxpayers’ money was spent on private security services for government officials each year.

Hoffman said that if there were independent units to fight corruption, there would be no need for government officials to look over their shoulders.

The report titled “South Africa’s Secret Police: Inside the Multi-billion Rand, Clandestine VIP Protection Services” by Gareth van Onselen detailed how it was under former president Jacob Zuma that expenditure on VIP protection exploded.

“Under President Thabo Mbeki, in nine years, total expenditure on VIP protection cost R4.3 billion. Over the next 10 years, chiefly under President Jacob Zuma, a total of R18.2bn is set to be spent. And still it is growing at an exponential rate,” the report stated.

Van Onselen said if President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected next year, the first two years of his administration would cost R5.8bn in VIP protection.

He said at the end of the current financial year, according to the 2018/2019 national Budget, expenditure on VIP protection services, including presidential protection services, static and mobile security and the 21VIP squadron, would amount to R2.6bn. This is a staggering increase when compared with the 2000/2001 period when it stood at just R234million.

Van Onselen stated how the presidential protection services budget was last reported on in the Estimates of National Expenditure in 2005/2006.

“We do not know how or on what basis flights are chartered, at huge expense, for VIP travel. A mysterious document called the Risk Management Support System for Very Important Persons Policy dictates who qualifies for VIP protection. This report has never been made public,” he said.

Van Onselen said few things in South Africa were more visible and yet more secretive than the VIP protection services.

“We see them everywhere, but who they are, how they operate, how much they cost and what outcomes they are responsible for, generally remain a mystery.

“VIP protection services, a complex and secretive machine, now operates on a massive budget. For the 2018/2019 financial year, the Treasury will spend just under R3bn on VIP protection, and that estimate is deeply conservative,” he said.

Van Onselen said there were various components of VIP protection some fall under the SAPS, some under the SANDF and some under the Intelligence Service which were not properly reported on and, often, information about its operations was denied or hidden in public documents.

Weighing in on the report, Dianne Kohler Barnard, a DA member on the police portfolio committee, said the VIP protection services had overtaken crime intelligence (CI) as the police department’s most secretive entity.

“It slides past the police portfolio committee annually, grudgingly revealing scant facts cloaked in clouds of sophistry and secrecy. CI, at least, finds itself under a new and enthusiastic inspector-general.

“However, VIP protection has established itself as a secretive entity that basically answers to no one but the president,” Kohler Barnard said.

She added that in 2009, she found that not only was Zuma’s VIP protection bill costing South Africans R1m a month, but the-then ANC Youth League president, Julius Malema, was costing one-third of that.

“He was not an MP, or a member of the executive, not a visiting head of state, but taxpayers were forking out R300000 per month - R3.6m a year - while at that stage the only people issuing death threats were his very own ANC Youth League,” Kohler Barnard said.

By 2014, she requested the-then ministers of police and finance, Nathi Nhleko and Nhlanhla Nene respectively, to look at introducing a cap on protection expenditure for Zuma, his cabinet, provincial MECs and other VIPs.

“So voracious was the VIP protection services for government officials that it required R30m to be reallocated to them from the desperately needed detective services. My requests were ignored,” Kohler Barnard said.

“Fast-forward to 2017 and we saw the ex-wife (Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma) of Jacob Zuma - who divorced him before he became president - given the full VVIP treatment. Why? I asked them in our committee. There is a threat, was the answer. What threat? We cannot say,” she said.

Kohler Barnard said MPs drove alone to and from Parliament, and around their constituencies. Yet, somehow as an ordinary citizen, Dlamini Zuma was given greater protection than a minister.

“She should have made her own way as every other crime-fearing citizen does. But she kept the protection, the drivers, the bodyguards, the intelligence, from the time she left the AU up until she became a minister,” she said.

Kohler Barnard said that ministers were safe and chauffeur-driven, and no further escalation of the budget should ever have been allowed.

“This article lifts the smoke blown by this unit at the police portfolio committee when we ask the tough questions this mysterious entity, so keen to behave like an intelligence unit, is clearly a heavily resourced army within the SAPS.

“I have no doubt it will take another decade to get to the bottom of their lush fund and to pin down exactly who is eating at that trough,” she said.

