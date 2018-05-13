Durban - A nurse at Edendale Hospital was shot and killed in front of her parents by a close relative in Alexander Road, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday morning, the provincial health department said in a statement.

Ntombizodwa Charlotte Dlamini, 40, was apparently assaulted by the relative on Saturday but she managed to report for duty on Sunday.

Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said Dlamini’s colleagues discovered that she was not well and she was eventually seen by a private doctor and left for her parents’ home afterwards.

It was there that the relative stormed inside and found her sitting in the dining room, he said.

“It is alleged that Dlamini ran into one of the bedrooms and tried to lock herself inside, the relative allegedly followed her, shot at the door, kicked it down and then shot her several times in front of her mother, father and brother. The murderer then fled the scene, and is yet to be arrested,” Dhlomo said.

He said the incident had sent shock waves among those who knew Dlamini, including management and her colleagues at Edendale Hospital, who have described her as a quiet person who worked hard.

The mother of two boys aged eight and 11 started working as an enrolled Nurse in 2006.

“This is too barbaric. It is cruel and insensitive. We mourn the loss of this professional. Working in the maternity unit requires a certain kind of human being with honourable qualities, such as understanding and a caring attitude, emotional and mental strength, patience and maturity. We are not surprised to hear from Sister Dlamini’s colleagues that she was a good nurse. This is a huge loss. It is painful. But we know that our loss cannot be equated to the sense of loss and pain that is being experienced by her family. We offer our deepest condolences. We will try to visit the family to try and comfort them during this difficult period,” he said.

Colonel Thandeka Mbhele, provincial police spokesperson said a murder case was under investigiation She said the victim sustained two bullet wounds in the chest and died on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene and was later found in the Richmond area with a bullet wound to the chin. He survived the shooting.

Daily News