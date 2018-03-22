Durban - A 23-year-old parolee has found himself in handcuffs again. This time for allegedly robbing a woman of her bag at knifepoint in Verulam earlier this week.

The man and an accomplice allegedly robbed a woman who was walking home with her three children in Temple Valley.

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA, said when they arrived at the scene they established that the two assailants threatened the woman with knives, grabbed her bag and fled towards the railway lines nearby.

“Rusa officers patrolled the area and found one of the suspects being assaulted by the public on Mimosa Road. The suspect was found in possession of a knife as well as a bottle of perfume and a pair of sunglasses which belonged to the victim,” he said.

Balram said the man told officers that he and his brother fled the scene, they shared the stolen goods among themselves before splitting up. He was apprehended by members of the community who witnessed the robbery and were searching for him.

Balram said further investigation revealed that the man they had caught, had been convicted of armed robbery last year and was sentenced to five years in prison. After serving a portion of his sentence he was released on parole towards the latter part of 2017.

The man was handed over to police.

Daily News