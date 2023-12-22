ABBA arena spectacular returns to SA this summer

Durban — The ultimate fun, frivolous concert experience is returning to Durban and Cape Town this Summer – Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA, is set to perform four nights at Durban’s The Globe at Suncoast, from December 27 to 30, and one night only at Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town on Saturday, January 13. The last time the international hit tribute toured South Africa was four years ago, in early 2020. It garnered a sold-out Grand Arena crowd of 5 000 people, played a massive 19 shows in Durban and was one of the most talked-about tours of the summer.

Produced by Australian “Tribute King” Johnny van Grinsven, who is also responsible for Belinda Davids’ worldwide hit show The Greatest Love of All and rock spectacular Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic, the show is described as a full-scale concert experience featuring a band, arena sound and lighting shipped in from overseas, replica ABBA costumes and even the famous dance moves that the original group made famous. “It’s an incredibly fun show to see in these big arena-style venues, with all the dancing and singing along and people dressing up, it’s just a really fun atmosphere,” says Van Grinsven. It’s undeniable that ABBA’s legend lives on, with more than 600 million records sold, the Mamma Mia movie and musical franchise continuing to wow audiences globally and many of their hit dance floor classics gaining new younger fans via TikTok videos.

“Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA” will feature a non-stop setlist of massive ABBA hits, all performed live, including “Dancing Queen”, “Mamma Mia”, “Waterloo”, “SOS”, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”, “Knowing Me Knowing You”, “The Winner Takes It All”, “Super Trouper”, “Fernando”, “Ring Ring”, “Thank You for the Music” and many more. Tickets for the Durban performances are available from Ticketpro while tickets for the Cape Town performance are available from iTicket. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.