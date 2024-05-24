Durban — Celebrate GinFueled Africa Day, brought to you by Palmtree Events, at the Daily News 2000 Race Day. Stand a chance to win double tickets to the Harvest and GinFest taking place on Saturday at the Daily News 2000 Race Day which will be held at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

Plus, one lucky reader will walk away with a gin hamper worth R1 000. To win, SMS DNRace, followed by your name and surname, to 33258 by midday on Friday (today). SMS charged at R1.50 each, Ts & Cs apply. Celebrate GinFueled Africa Day Brought to you by Palmtree Events at DailyNews2000 Race Day on Saturday Palmtree Events is bringing the Harvest and Gin festival to the races to celebrate Africa Day at Hollywoodbets Greyville Stadium, the home of the biggest horse racing event, the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Over the years, the Harvest and Gin festivals have become signature events that cater for the lifestyle demographic of society. We have partnered with Daily News 2000 to bring you the GinFueled Race Day for this event. Celebrate GinFueled Africa Day Brought to you by Palmtree Events at DailyNews2000 Race Day on Saturday Tickets are available online at Webticket for R100. Also available at the gate.