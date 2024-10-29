Durban ICC puts Elf Musical tickets in Santa’s stockings this Christmas

Durban — It’s not only Santa and his reindeer pulling a sleigh that will bring festive season gifts this Christmas – the Durban ICC will make merry and bring cheer to children and adults alike when it stages the hit family show Elf the Musical Jr. Elf The Musical Jr, which has had record-breaking runs at Broadway, West End and other leading theatres globally, will add to Durban ICC’s efforts to continually explore new and innovative revenue-generating streams to diversify its offerings and ensure sustainability.

Lindiwe Rakharebe, CEO of Durban ICC, said Elf The Musical Jr, is a strategic addition to the Durban ICC’s entertainment portfolio, aimed at attracting a broad audience during one of the busiest periods of the year. “December is a peak season for holidaymakers in Durban, with the city bustling with both local and international tourists. Hosting a beloved holiday production during this time offers an excellent opportunity to capitalise on the festive spirit, engage families, and attract a wide demographic. “Also, by attracting more people to the Durban ICC, especially from outside Durban, we will be contributing to the coffers of the city and province,” said Rakharebe.

Elf tells the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. The Durban ICC will collaborate with The Young Performers Project and Warner Bros in staging Elf The Musical Jr. The Young Performers is a project that was founded in 2001 by Linda Van Der Veen who had a dream to help talented youth get a taste of the entertainment world and help them decide if this was a possible career choice for them. The project combines youngsters from different classes and social backgrounds and helps them achieve a common goal. The less fortunate youngsters are also catered for within the project by ensuring that they receive as much help as possible, such as transport assistance.

The Young Performers’ Project has helped shape the future of high school learners, thus reducing the rate of talented youth who run away from the arts industry and its perceived bleak future. Elf The Musical Jr, the modern-day holiday classic that has the magic to send you out of the theatre smiling and singing, will run for 20 performances at the Durban ICC from 16th December to 29th December 2024 as part of December activations. “We are hopeful that amidst so much doom and gloom, wars in parts of the world, the rising cost of living, famine and sickness, there is a need for something that will make people embrace their inner Elf.

“Theatre-goers can expect a dazzling set design that brings the magic of the North Pole to life, alongside a talented cast that will evoke laughter and holiday cheers. This family-friendly musical is not only a celebration of the season but also a reminder of the importance of love, acceptance and the joy of believing,” said Rakharebe. Elf the Musical Jr promises to put audiences in the festive mood and will remind them of the film's famous motto: "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." Tickets are available now through www.webticket.co.za

Win Win Win One lucky Daily News Reader will win double tickets to the show valued at R1 000 To win, sms DNElf followed by your name and Surname to 33258 by Monday the 4th of November 2024. Sms charged at R1.50. T's & C's Apply